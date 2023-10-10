Top main roster champion to return to NXT after 9 years? Chances explored

Tonight's episode of NXT will be a star-studded show, as it will feature some of the most prominent superstars from the main roster. WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite go head-to-head after a long time in what will be a new chapter of the Tuesday Night War.

Superstars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and more will grace the show. Apart from these names, one of the top main roster champions who could possibly appear tonight on NXT is Jey Uso.

Jey's popularity is currently at an all-time high, and he is one of the most over superstars in the company. Therefore, WWE will seemingly leave no stone unturned to boost tonight's special edition of NXT by capitalizing on his red-hot momentum.

Main Event Jey is currently one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions with Cody Rhodes. Therefore, there's a good possibility that he will accompany The American Nightmare tonight on the show.

This will add more star power to the show, as it is already stacked up with top stars and stupendous segments and matches.

Possibility of The Undertaker's appearance on tonight's NXT

WWE legend The Undertaker is heavily speculated to grace tonight's edition of NXT with his presence. It is because he is rumored to be in Orlando, Florida, this week for some undisclosed reasons.

Moreover, NXT's hype video package teased The Dead Man's presence on the show tonight as it had a gong at the end of it, which is believed to be a minuscule of his iconic theme song.

Therefore, rumors and speculations started to fill the air about his possible appearance on NXT tonight. WWE is firing on all cylinders for tonight's show, as it will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

Due to this, The Undertaker might actually appear on NXT tonight if the company decides to actually go all out. The Phenom could make his presence felt with a special segment on the show, which could catapult the developmental brand.

While there is a good possibility of it happening, it might not actually come to fruition. The Undertaker's gong in the video package could be just to hype up this week's edition of NXT and capture the attention of the fans.