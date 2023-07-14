Top NXT star to join the main roster after big upcoming show? - 4 reasons why Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's rivalry should end at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor just clashed at WWE Money in the Bank, but their rivalry will seemingly continue in the near future. In fact, there's a strong chance that the two former Universal Champions will clash at a massive stadium event.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, The Visionary will defend his coveted World Heavyweight Championship against The Prince at SummerSlam 2023. The big event will be held in front of over 40,000 fans at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Like with any report, nothing can be confirmed until fans hear the company announce the bout, but the potential news is quite exciting. Many believe that their Money in the Bank match was kept short and that the two could truly deliver something special if given more time to compete.

Many in the WWE Universe are excited about the rumor. Still, two big-time Premium Live Event matches in a row may be all that fans need. This article will tackle a few reasons why the proposed bout should conclude at The Biggest Party of the Summer and not continue further.

Below are four reasons why Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's rivalry should end at WWE SummerSlam.

#4. Finn Balor should feud with Carmelo Hayes post-SummerSlam

Carmelo Hayes at NXT Battleground

The Judgment Day is all over WWE programming. Fans know that they can expect to see the talented stable throughout Monday Night RAW each week, but their television time doesn't end there. They have also been appearing on NXT.

Finn Balor, in particular, has made quite a few appearances on the brand. He attacked Seth Rollins one week, and then he cut a promo on Carmelo Hayes on another show. Most recently, Balor pinned the NXT Champion in a tag team bout also featuring Damian Priest and Trick Williams.

While some fans were quick to criticize the decision to have Carmelo lose to Finn twice, WWE may be telling a story. If Balor fails to defeat Seth at SummerSlam and moves on to a new feud, The A-Champion could officially move to the main roster.

From there, he could fight The Prince and finally defeat the former Universal Champion. There's a good story to be told here.

#3. Seth Rollins should move on to new opponents and stories

Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2023

The World Heavyweight Championship is WWE's newest title. The belt was first introduced just a few months ago, with Seth Rollins defeating AJ Styles in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament at Night of Champions 2023.

Since defeating Styles, Seth has successfully defended the belt against Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor. The list of those who he has defeated is impressive, and it will likely grow in the coming months.

The feud with Finn will need to end at WWE SummerSlam, so The Visionary can move on and feud with others. Drew McIntyre is an obvious choice, but the likes of Bronson Reed and even Gunther could make for some interesting opposition too. Rollins needs to keep stacking up wins to boost the prestige of the belt.

#2. WWE SummerSlam is the perfect setting to wrap up a seven-year story

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Finn Balor beat Seth Rollins to win his first world title at Summerslam 2016. Rollins also injured Balor & took it all away from him.



Balor has held this grudge for over 7 years & he hasn't been the same since then. This rivalry has been excellent. Finn Balor beat Seth Rollins to win his first world title at Summerslam 2016. Rollins also injured Balor & took it all away from him.Balor has held this grudge for over 7 years & he hasn't been the same since then. This rivalry has been excellent. https://t.co/u8z74xA4G1

The story of Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor didn't just begin in the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank. No, their story in WWE dates back seven years to when the two superstars clashed over the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016.

The Demon defeated The Visionary in a thrilling bout to become the first-ever Universal Champion, but it came at a cost. Finn was injured after a vicious Powerbomb against the ringside barricade. Seth then mocked Balor as he relinquished the title the next night.

While Finn has made it clear that their interactions in 2016 still haunt him, the story can't go on forever. There's no better place to conclude the saga than at SummerSlam in front of 40,000+ fans, seven years after their epic clash. Of course, Finn winning seems unlikely, but that doesn't hurt the story.

#1. Judgment Day have their own ongoing angle

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you think the Money In The Bank contract will cause more tension for The Judgment Day? Do you think the Money In The Bank contract will cause more tension for The Judgment Day? https://t.co/nl5RiBKp1W

As noted, Judgment Day is all over WWE RAW. The group features Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio, an incredibly talented foursome who fans love to hate. Unfortunately, the group has had a rough time lately.

Specifically, Finn and Damian have been at odds. They've been bickering and arguing at seemingly every turn. Many fans believe the stable will collapse, or at the very least, somebody may be kicked out of the group. While they claim to be on good terms now, many are doubting the authenticity of their fixed relationship.

If the story of tension in The Judgment Day is set to continue, it should become Finn's primary focus post-SummerSlam. He can't focus on Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Championship, and his faction's drama all at once, at least not for long. The feud needs to end so Balor's bigger story can continue.

