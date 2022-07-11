Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Another former champion allegedly let go by the company, Superstar may lose his push soon, Update on Kevin Owens' future - (11th July 2022)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW Backstage Rumors that could have a major impact moving forward. RAW has been entertaining of late, and the build towards SummerSlam is in full swing. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting rumors regarding top stars like Kevin Owens, Naomi, and The Street Profits.

The former Universal Champion has not been seen in the past few weeks. He was scheduled to face Ezekiel for a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the MITB go-home edition of RAW. However, the bout was scrapped due to Owens' absence from the show. He is allegedly suffering from an injury but is expected to return soon.

3) RAW Superstar Kevin Owens' potential return update

Kevin @FightOwensFight I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go.



Leave me alone. I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go.Leave me alone.

WWE has made no official statement regarding The Prizefighter's absence from the company's programming. However, he maintained kayfabe and stated on Twitter that he was absent from RAW because he didn't want to come. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer spoke on Sunday Night's Main Event podcast about the future of Owens.

"I know that he's fine. My impression is [he'll be back in] a few more weeks," said Dave Meltzer.

Owens was embroiled in a bitter feud with Elias' younger brother Ezekiel before the former's rumored injury. Their rivalry was far from over as they were scheduled to compete on RAW. Meltzer had earlier stated that the original plans had him be part of the Men's MITB ladder match.

2) Angelo Dawkins could lose his push if The Street Profits split

There has been a lot of talk lately about Montez Ford potentially breaking away from The Street Profits and getting a big singles run. Even his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins admitted that Ford is a bonafide future WWE Champion.

However, if the split happens, Dawkins might be in a bit of trouble, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

''It will be really tough for [Angelo Dawkins] if they break up the team, I can see him really falling off,'' said Meltzer.

Dawkins and Ford are multi-time tag team champions in WWE. With Ford adding extra muscle, he is now looking like a bigger superstar. Meanwhile, Dawkins recently stated that he shouldn't be written off, and the constant criticism is getting to him.

1) Naomi allegedly let go by WWE

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of an episode of RAW in May 2022. The two were allegedly unhappy with their creative direction in the company. Several rumors suggest that The Boss has been trying to secure her release from the company.

"PWInsider.com can confirm that both Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE's Internal roster over the last 24 hours," wrote Mike Johnson.

PWInsider has now reported that not just Banks but her tag team partner Naomi has also been removed from WWE's internal roster sheets. This seemingly indicates that the former Women's Tag Team Champions have been let go by the company. However, the promotion is yet to make an official statement about their alleged departure.

