Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Reason for Paul Heyman's pairing with Roman Reigns; Lesnar update; Heel turn planned for top babyface; Drew McIntyre's return plans (31st August)

WWE looks to give the fans an exciting episode of Monday Night RAW this week. Last night we saw the Universal Championship change hands at Payback. The recently returned Roman Reigns aligned himself with RAW Superstar Brock Lesnar's 'advocate' Paul Heyman and managed to beat Wyatt and Strowman to become the Universal Champion.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding WWE's decision to move former RAW Executive Director and Brock Lesnar's manager to SmackDown. One reasoning given was that Heyman has associated with Roman Reigns in order to help him complete his heel turn.

Let us take a more in-depth look into why WWE decided to have Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman paired-up, and more!

#5 Reason why WWE moved former RAW creative head Paul Heyman to SmackDown

Paul Heyman was removed as the head Monday Night RAW creative a few months back. Heyman was replaced with Bruce Prichard. However, Heyman is still has an on-screen talent contract with WWE. With Brock Lesnar not being around anymore, WWE was not using Heyman at all who was just sitting idle and still making big bucks.

As per Dave Meltzer of WON, Heyman was paired with Reigns so that WWE could utilise him as he was already under contract.

''His performer’s contract, he wasn’t doing anything at all ever since Lesnar left and that’s been months now and he’s making a lot of money so I think that you want to justify that by having him work and being with Reigns, he’s being paid like a top guy so he should be in a top program and it’s not gonna get any bigger than Reigns. Reigns is going to be the biggest heel in the promotion.''

With WWE choosing to pair Heyman with Reigns for the fear of his contract not being used, it leads us to believe that the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar will not return anytime soon.