Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Roman Reigns' next challenger decided, Former world champion to turn heel and join Edge, Prominent tag team to finally split?

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors and stories revolving around names like Roman Reigns, Edge and Randy Orton. Let's take a look at who Reigns will face next, who will join Edge's faction and which major tag team might be heading for a split.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have joined Edge's faction, The Judgment Day, so far. There is a chance that the former World Champion could be next in line to join the dark side with Edge:

#3 Finn Balor to turn heel and join Edge

Edge and his followers have been running roughshod over RAW of late. Their prime target has been AJ Styles. However, former Universal Champion Finn Balor has stepped up in support of The Phenomenal One and the two men have branded together to fend off The Judgment Day.

As per Brad Shepard of Unleashed Patreon, Styles may be in for a major shock in the coming time as their are plans for Balor to turn on him and join Edge.

''The current creative plan calls for Finn Balor to turn on AJ Styles and join Edge’s Judgement Day faction. I do not know when that is planned to happen. We will have to wait and see when Balor will end up turning on Styles and join Judgement Day,'' said Shepard

#2 Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to split up?

The first-ever Father-Son duo to win the tag team title in WWE may be heading for a split. As per Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, there has been talk of not putting the two together going forward. The RAW tag team last teamed together at WrestleMania 38 to take on The Miz and Logan Paul.

“There is at least talk of them not being put together going forward,” said Meltzer

The two entered a feud with Veer Mahaan on the RAW after WrestleMania was cut short due to Rey Mysterio taking time off due to a medical condition. The report stated that the former WWE Champion ''has of late gotten more stem cell treatments for injuries.”

#1 Roman Reigns' next opponent is a RAW superstar

As reported, The Tribal Chief will not be defending the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Hell in a Cell show. However, he will put his title on the line at Money in the Bank in July. As per Brad Shepard, the company has zeroed in on Randy Orton and Riddle as Reigns' opponents at MITB.

He also said that Reigns is expected to headline MITB and SummerSlam. Rk-Bro is currently in a feud with The Bloodline, so it would make sense if one of the two faces Reigns at MITB. While Riddle is highly talented, it can be argued that he isn't at the level of main-eventing in a major event like MITB. So, Orton is the most-likely candidate to face Roman Reigns next.

