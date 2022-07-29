Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Seth Rollins to face a new opponent at SummerSlam, Vince McMahon's exit changed plans for 4-time WWE Champion, Possible details on big return

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW Backstage Rumors that could have a major impact. This week marked the first edition of Monday Night RAW under Triple H as the creative head. The build towards SummerSlam is on and the superstars of the red brand are ready to give the fans a tremendous show at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, one superstar isn't happy with his status in WWE, Seth Rollins. His match with Riddle for SummerSlam was pulled by the company. Although it was stated that The Original Bro's 'injury' on RAW was due to an attack by The Architect, it was only for storyline purposes.

3) Seth Rollins to get a new opponent for SummerSlam

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday.

The Messiah took to Twitter to voice his displeasure after it was announced that his match against Riddle had been nixed. Rollins apologized to his fans and said that he tried his best to be a part of the SummerSlam card. It's not clear if his Tweet was a work or not, but it did seem like he broke his heel character.

Triple H replied to his tweet and hinted that he would find the star a spot at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said that this could be part of a big plan where Triple H finds a new opponent for Seth Rollins:

''I got the impression from that tweet that it's like Triple H kind of 'babyfacing' himself where he takes away a match, and you're all disappointed. Well, injury takes away the match, although it's a worked injury. So, he comes and saves the day and, you know, announces a match…"

Meltzer further stated that the match will likely be announced on this week's SmackDown.

2) Goldberg to face Riddle upon return?

WWE @WWE #WWEonAE Hear how @Goldberg became a force to be reckoned with during an all-new Biography: WWE Legends TONIGHT at 8/7 C on @AETV Hear how @Goldberg became a force to be reckoned with during an all-new Biography: WWE Legends TONIGHT at 8/7 C on @AETV. #WWEonAE https://t.co/VvW3PFtYdL

Legendary icon Goldberg last competed against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. He wasn't a part of WrestleMania 38 and will likely miss SummerSlam too. As per Cageside seats, there has been a lot of speculation that he will face Riddle when he returns to the company.

''Speculation about WWE booking Goldberg vs. Matt Riddle intensified after a video of their awkward backstage confrontation from SummerSlam 2019 was posted on WWE’s YouTube channel yesterday.''

Goldberg and RAW's Original Bro do not get along in real-life. Goldberg never liked Riddle's constant critique of his ring-skills on social media. During a backstage interaction between the two, the Hall of Famer warned Riddle not to call him 'bro'.

1) Original plans for Edge's return to RAW changed

RAW Superstar Edge has been out of action ever since Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest attacked him and laid him out. The Rated-R Superstar's associates Ripley and Priest turned on him and joined Finn Balor in forming a new version of The Judgment Day. Since then, some vignettes have been airing which hint at Edge's return.

As per PWInsider, The WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to return on RAW this week along with his wife Beth Phoenix:

''We reported that Edge and Beth Phoenix were both slated for MSG but then later reported plans changed shortly after the Vince McMahon exit.''

They also stated that there were plans for them to return during the SummerSlam weekend. However, nothing is certain as of now and their return may be delayed.

