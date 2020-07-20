With Horror Show at Extreme Rules over, RAW will begin the build for SummerSlam this week. SummerSlam is the second biggest WWE PPV and even though it will be taking place at the Performance Center, WWE will have some big plans for the show.

On today's edition of the big RAW backstage rumors that can have a major impact, we will take a look at what the future holds for top Superstars like Brock Lesnar and Edge, and when they might return to WWE.

Apart from that, we will address the backstage altercations taking place between Superstars and management. So without further ado, let us jump into the biggest backstage rumors for RAW:

#5 Gallows and Anderson call out former RAW creative head Paul Heyman

Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson went full-throttle on the latest edition of the Talk 'N Shop Mania. The former RAW Tag-Team Champions blasted the former RAW Executive Director, Paul Heyman. The two stated that Heyman was a liar and responsible for their poor run in the company.

They accused Paul Heyman of manipulating them and assuring them constantly even though he just wanted to bury them. They stated that even though they've had good conversations with Heyman, he was just bullsh** them.

Anderson remembers having a great talk with Paul Heyman around this time and he thought that Heyman was a big fan of him. Gallows said, “Paul Heyman loves your work.” Gallows said Heyman is “100 percent full of bulls**t. (H/T: WrestlingNews)

They also revealed that Heyman wanted them both to take a double-stacked pin at the hands of Drew McIntyre. He stated that it wouldn't hurt them in the long run.

Prior to their release, Anderson remembers being called to Raw because Paul Heyman wanted McIntyre to stack pin both Anderson and Gallows at the same time. Heyman said that this would not hurt them in the long run. Gallows said Heyman is a “lying motherf****r.”