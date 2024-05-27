Top RAW News & Rumors: Backstage name has been let go by WWE, Brock Lesnar's current status with the company, Becky Lynch's potential future

We're back with the latest rumors and news from the world of WWE RAW. These stories could shake things up for the show in the coming months. Today, we'll be discussing Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar's status within the company. We will also cover a recent departure from the promotion.

Becky Lynch lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. While Lynch looked dominant in the contest, Dominik Mysterio's interference allowed Morgan to secure the title. Interestingly, Mysterio claimed that he slid a chair into the ring to ensure The Man defeated her opponent. Let's take a look at some news and rumors regarding the top RAW Superstars.

#1 Potential update on Brock Lesnar's WWE status

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he lost a match against Cody Rhodes in August 2023. There were rumors that he might not come back because of Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

On Saturday, WWE announcer Michael Cole mentioned The Beast Incarnate on commentary, leading to widespread speculation about his potential return. However, he might not show up on the company's programming in the near future.

Ringside News has reported that a source within WWE told them that there were no plans for The Beast Incarnate to return as of now. The former WWE Champion was initially expected to return at Royal Rumble 2024, but it did not materialize. Before going on hiatus, he was feuding with Rhodes on RAW.

#2 Veteran comments on Becky Lynch's future on RAW

The Man won the Women's World Championship in April after Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the title due to injury. She shockingly lost the gold to Liv Morgan due to Dominik Mysterio's interference.

Recent reports have indicated that Lynch's WWE deal is about to end soon. Meanwhile, many have been discussing her next potential move in pro wrestling.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan talked about whether the RAW Superstar losing the championship was related to her contract situation.

"She's not going anywhere. Her husband just re-signed. [As soon as they acknowledge her contract situation on the air, she's already re-signed and they're gonna just make that into a storyline.] Okay, I can see that. Maybe they would be smart to do it.''

The Man will be furious after what happened in Saudi Arabia and will look for answers on the upcoming edition of RAW. When Lynch won the Women's World Championship, fans believed she had re-signed with the company. However, the title loss has raised questions about her future in the promotion.

#3 Beth Fisher has been released after 13 years

Former WWE Head of Corporate Social Responsibility Beth Fisher has been released by the company following a 13-year tenure, according to Post Wrestling. After the promotion merged with UFC last year, many employees have been fired.

Fisher, Michael Levin, and Kristen Prouty are the latest executives who have been cut by the company.

Beth Fisher started her WWE career in 2011 as an assistant to then-CEO Vince McMahon. She later became a senior manager in marketing and communications. The veteran backstage personality had been WWE Head of CSR since 2019 before being released.

