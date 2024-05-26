Veteran addresses Becky Lynch's WWE future after losing to Liv Morgan a week before her contract expires

Becky Lynch has been an active competitor in WWE for over a decade now. However, her current contract will reportedly expire in nearly a week and she is supposedly yet to sign a new one.

Last night, The Man defended her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following an interference from Dominik Mysterio, Morgan defeated Lynch to capture the title. On the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan addressed whether the Irish Superstar dropping the championship has anything to do with her contract situation.

The TNA legend claimed Lynch would re-sign with WWE, stating that she was not going anywhere, especially after her husband, Seth Rollins, already signed a new deal with WWE:

"She's not going anywhere. Her husband just re-signed. [As soon as they acknowledge her contract situation on the air, she's already re-signed and they're gonna just make that into a storyline.] Okay, I can see that. Maybe they would be smart to do it. But like, again, none of us are gonna suspend our disbelief and think that she's gonna go away from her husband. Like, no way. They love the life they have on the tour bus together as a whole family. I would've killed for that opportunity," he said.

Morgan pointed out that he left wrestling after he became a father because he could not have his family travel with him. He stressed that Lynch is living her dream as a pro wrestler and having her family with her. Hence, she would not walk away from that:

"One of the reason I left wrestling, no, the reason, was when I became a dad and I knew I needed to stay at home. And two years later, when my son was diagnosed with as being non-verbal autistic, I knew that was the right call. But, like, part of me always wished I made that kind of money that I could have had my wife flying to every city, my son, and be able to be a dad non-stop, seven days a week, you know what I mean? And they have that dream. That is a dream, make no mistake about it. To live out your dream as a pro wrestler and have your family with you, that's huge. and I do not see her walking away from that at all. No way." [1:38 - 2:53]

Becky Lynch suggests she will have a rematch against Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Following her loss to Liv Morgan last night at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Becky Lynch was seen yelling at Dominik Mysterio backstage, seemingly slamming him for his interference in the match.

The Man then revealed in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton that she has a rematch clause in her contract. The former Women's World Champion stated she would talk to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and get her shot next Monday on the red brand.

Expand Tweet

With Becky Lynch's contract reportedly expiring soon, it would be interesting to see if she would re-sign a new deal. It would also be interesting to see if she can re-capture the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW.

