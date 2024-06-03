Top RAW News & Rumors: Iconic megastar has decided to leave WWE, Rhea Ripley to return and remove big name from Judgment Day? Roman Reigns' future

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors and news stories that could have a major impact on the red brand's future. In today's edition, we will take a look at some splendid stories revolving around superstars, such as former WWE Champion Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch.

Former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch recently became a free agent following the expiration of her current contract with the Stamford-based promotion. We will talk about the future of the top RAW Superstar, along with possible plans for Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns.

#1. Rhea Ripley to kick out Dominik Mysterio after returning to RAW?

Dirty Dom has been making too many mistakes in Rhea Ripley's absence. Mami had to vacate her Women's Championship after being attacked by Liv Morgan backstage on RAW this past April.

In a strange twist of fate, Dominik Mysterio accidentally helped Morgan beat Lynch for the Women's World Title at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event and retain the same in a Steel Cage Match on RAW. The 29-year-old later kissed Dominik for helping her.

During a recent episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts claimed that Dirty Dom would eventually join forces with Liv Morgan, forcing Rhea Ripley to kick him out of The Judgment Day following her return.

"If Rhea Ripley is back before SummerSlam, and it can lead to a SummerSlam match, like, maybe after Money in the Bank? Maybe Dominik [Mysterio] sides with [sic] Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank. That's when Rhea Ripley comes back. The Judgment Day boots out Dominik. Dominik is with Liv Morgan,'' Roberts said.

Roberts further stated that if current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest sides with Rhea Ripley, then he will also become a babyface.

#2. Is Roman Reigns' career in its final stages?

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been absent from TV since his defeat to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. In his absence, The Bloodline storyline has continued to evolve, with Solo Sikoa stepping up to lead.

That said, former WWE Superstar Ryback has claimed that The Tribal Chief's in-ring career could soon be over. He stated that a potential showdown against The Rock at WrestleMania 41 could be Roman's final match.

"My guess would be that with The Bloodline continuation and then the new members and Paul Heyman being affiliated with them, that Roman's probably going to be enjoying a lot of time off, and we could be getting close to the end of his career depending on, you know, with his health and everything,'' Ryback said.

In Roman Reigns' absence, The Enforcer ousted Jimmy Uso from the faction before adding Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. However, Roman Reigns remains a free agent for now, as he was not drafted this year.

#3. Becky Lynch has decided to leave WWE

Former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch is no longer a part of WWE, as per Fightful Select. The Man failed to regain her title in a Steel Cage Match against Liv Morgan on last week's episode of RAW.

The report stated that no deal could be reached between the two parties at the last minute, and her contract had expired. However, the belief is that she will not join any other promotion and will return to the company after taking a sabbatical. It will be interesting to see if Morgan re-signs with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the future.

