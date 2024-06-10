Top RAW News & Rumors: Multi-time champion likely to join AEW, Tony Khan to offer a huge contract to megastar? Brock Lesnar challenged

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors and news stories that could have a major impact on the red brand's future. In today's edition, we will look at some splendid stories revolving around superstars, such as former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and Ricochet.

The Man is no longer a part of WWE. Her contract with the company expired earlier this month, and she has yet to ink a new deal. Let's take a look at the top rumors and news related to the RAW brand:

#3. Will Tony Khan offer Becky Lynch a lucrative contract to join AEW?

During a recent episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. claimed that Becky Lynch still had ''10 years of stories!'' left in her career.

The 48-year-old claimed that Tony Khan would make a ''huge offer'' to The Man to claim her services.

"I think she [Becky Lynch] has so many years left. I think Lynch has 10 years of stories, so it's strange that she's a free agent. It's very strange. I'll say this: Tony Khan is gonna make a huge offer to her. Whatever he offered Mercedes Mone, it's gonna be double that," he added.

Becky Lynch was the central figure of RAW's Women's division. However, in her absence, Liv Morgan seems to be pushed as the new face of the flagship show. With names like Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm present in the AEW Women's division, the former Women's World Champion could have some spectacular matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#2. Brian Cage names Brock Lesnar as his 'dream opponent!'

Former TNA World Champion and current AEW star Brian Cage recently asked fans on X (Twitter) to pick a dream opponent for him between Kenny Omega and Brock Lesnar. When a fan replied that they would want to see him lock horns with The Beast Incarnate, Cage replied that he would be interested in facing a younger Brock Lesnar.

"2002 Brock would be so much fun," he replied.

Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002 as The Next Big Thing and established his dominance on the main roster courtesy of his ruthless aggression.

#1. RAW Superstar Ricochet expected to join AEW after leaving WWE

Ricochet seems to be on the last leg of his run in WWE, as his contract nears expiration. As per multiple outlets, including the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and PWInsider, the RAW Superstar has yet to sign a new deal with the company. PWInsider also reported that the former US Champion had given his notice to the company.

As per Fightful Select, the former IC Champion is likely leaving the company, and WWE is preparing for his exit. It was also stated that the former Speed Champion is expected to land in Tony Khan's promotion. There has been talk in the AEW locker room about the arrival of the former Prince Puma

