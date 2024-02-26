Top RAW Rumors: Cody Rhodes to renew rivalry with huge star after 'Mania 40, Push nixed for top name because of Seth Rollins, Update on Brock Lesnar

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a significant impact on the red show in the future. In today's edition, we will examine some interesting stories revolving around superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar.

The American Nightmare won the 2024 Royal Rumble and has chosen to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, plans might already be in place for who the former IC Champion will feud with following The Show of Shows. Let's take a look at more interesting rumors surrounding RAW:

1) Bronson Reed's push nixed because of Seth Rollins' injury

Fightful Select reported that Bronson Reed was scheduled to compete at the show in his home country in a World title match. The rumored bout was supposed to be against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, Reed's potential push got canned.

However, the plan was reportedly canceled following an injury sustained by The Visionary during his January 15 match on RAW against Jinder Mahal. Additionally, Reed had been vocal about his intentions before the event, stating that he was targeting a champion, potentially Rollins. The Australian superstar was not part of the Elimination Chamber after he failed to win the qualifiers.

2) Brock Lesnar is no longer a playable character in WWE's latest video game

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE's most illustrious stars, known for his persona as The Beast Incarnate. However, recent legal issues regarding him and former WWE chairman Vince McMahon have placed him in a tough position. This has led to speculation about his future involvement in WWE, including his participation in projects like WWE 2K24.

Multiple reports to Insider Gaming suggest that it is now too late for 2K to completely remove Brock Lesnar from the game. Consequently, the creative decision has been made to relegate him to a non-playable character (NPC) status. There are hints that he might become playable, but only after users complete an extensive series of tasks. Ultimately, he will not be readily accessible in the game, despite his character and game files being present.

3) Cody Rhodes to renew feud on RAW with Drew McIntyre post-WrestleMania 40

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the company is laying the groundwork for a major rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes post-WrestleMania. While the Scottish Psychopath has not yet inked a new contract with the company, it seems probable that he will remain, given the plans for him to engage in feuds with both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

''While one would think McIntyre has signed his new deal, I’d at this point be shocked if he goes anywhere given they’ve set up a major Rhodes vs. McIntyre program, seemingly for after Mania, and he’s got an already-written program with Punk that he’s been pushing hard for around November,'' said Meltzer.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre have been rivals on RAW for the past few months. The Scottish Warrior became the second man to pin Rhodes following his return at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated him on RAW last week. However, with McIntyre facing Rollins and WrestleMania 40 and Rhodes facing Roman Reigns, the two will likely take a break from feuding with each other and renew it after Mania.

