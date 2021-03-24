Top RAW Rumors: Details on Vince McMahon getting upset after Randy Orton match; Truth about heat on 14-time Champion missing WrestleMania; Veteran slams The Fiend's return (24th March)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact on the red brand.

With Fastlane done and dusted, WWE is looking towards making WrestleMania 37 an event to remember. Some of the biggest matches that will take place on the two-night WrestleMania 37 come from the RAW brand including Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship and The Fiend vs Randy Orton.

This article will take a look at what can be expected from these matches. So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the big rumours and stories from RAW:

#5 Vince McMahon was unhappy with The Undertaker for putting over RAW Superstar Randy Orton

Enjoy this classic Randy Orton promo from Survivor Series 2002! 😂#RAW pic.twitter.com/5kE2ZEzbOp — Dan 🔥 (@WrasslinFanTalk) June 4, 2019

Randy Orton has become one of the most well-respected veterans in the WWE locker room over the past several years. Before Orton became the locker room leader, he was a rookie like everyone else coming into the business.

Speaking to Stone Cold on Broken Skull Sessions, the RAW Superstar revealed that Vince McMahon was very upset with The Undertaker after his match with Randy Orton in 2002:

''After the match, we get back up to Gorilla (position) and Vince (McMahon) gives him sh*t, like, 'What are you doing out there? What are you doing?' Arm drags, hip tosses, backdrops, two dropkicks, double bump, come up. So 'Taker says something along the lines of, 'Full circle, man. That's what we do. ''

@WWEonFOX Undertaker vs Shawn Michael, Triple H, Ric Flair, Batista, Randy Orton and Kane at WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Hg8X4zmLEs — Carlos (@Carlos98148371) March 19, 2021

Orton further revealed that even though McMahon did not appreciate it, The Undertaker was very clear about the fact that he wanted to get younger talent like Orton over with the crowd.

1 / 3 NEXT