Top RAW Rumors: Female Superstar in a relationship with 3-time World Champion's brother; Reason Drew McIntyre lost the WWE Championship; Big WrestleMania 37 match(23rd February)

Welcome to this week's edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. With Elimination Chamber in the rear-view mirror, the next step in the road to WrestleMania will be Fastlane. WWE still has the fans guessing as to what the WWE Championship picture will look like at the upcoming PPV.

With The Miz cashing in his MITB contract at Elimination Chamber, The Awesome One has finally become a two-time WWE Champion. Unfortunately, The Scottish Warrior Drew Mcintyre was brutally beaten up by Bobby Lashley ahead of losing his prized World Championship.

In today's edition, this article will take an in-depth look at what is in store for RAW's WWE Championship and who could be involved in the Championship match at WrestleMania.

#5 RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas dating Liv Morgan

I’m on a life changing expedition right now and the next time you see me it will be a Bo You’ve never seen😉 #Bosway #WWE — Bo Dallas (@TheBoDallas) December 20, 2019

Both Bray Wyatt and his brother Bo Dallas have been absent from Monday Night RAW. While Bray Wyatt has been missing after Randy Orton burnt The Fiend at TLC, Bo Dallas has been absent since late 2019.

As per a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bo Dallas is still under contract and is not being used on RAW as the creative team has nothing for him. The report also stated that Bo Dallas has been living with WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. Wrestling News has stated (via WON) that the two have been dating each other.

"Regarding Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda), who is under contract but never used, he is not even brought to TV to sit in catering. He’s still getting paid and has a farm living with Morgan and they’ve started a family real estate business and studying that to prepare for life after wrestling."

Bo Dallas was previously married to Sarah Blackman but the two got divorced in 2019. Liv Morgan has also had a past relationship with former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore which ended in 2017.