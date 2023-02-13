Top RAW Rumors: Former Women's Champion seemingly done with WWE and will not return, Huge plan for Brock Lesnar to face former world champion

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a significant impact on the show going forward. In today's edition, we will examine some interesting stories revolving around superstars such as Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, and Alexa Bliss.

Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has not been seen since suffering a significant loss at the hands of Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble. We will look at what the future holds for her, among other interesting topics. This article will also reveal WWE's reported plans for The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. So without further ado, let's dive in:

#3. WWE's plan for Brock Lesnar to face Bobby Lashley

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar admitted on RAW that Bobby Lashley has been living in his head rent-free ever since The All Mighty eliminated him from the Royal Rumble. The two men are set to clash again at the Elimination Chamber in what will be their third match.

Fightful Select has revealed that WWE had made plans for Lesnar to face Lashley at Elimination Chamber in November last year. It was initially thought that the two men would complete their trilogy at WrestleMania 39. However, it looks like the two former MMA stars will be free to face other superstars at WrestleMania.

#2. Alexa Bliss set to be absent from RAW as she has taken a break

Alexa Bliss has been hinting at a major character change lately. Bliss turned heel after attacking Bianca Belair and facing her for the RAW Women's title. The match between the two was very short and Belair had a relatively easy outing against the former RAW Women's Champion. After the match, Uncle Howdy appeared and sent a message to Bliss.

PWinsider reported that Bliss has taken some time off from WWE. However, it is not due to an injury. It is possible that she will return to her old persona when she was associated with Bray Wyatt. With Uncle Howdy haunting Wyatt on SmackDown and Bliss on RAW, there seems to be something cooking between the three.

#1. Naomi no longer set to return to WWE

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out during an episode of RAW last year. The two women, who held the women's tag-team championships at the time, were not happy with WWE's plans for them. While Sasha Banks has made her comeback with NJPW, Naomi is nowhere to be seen.

Cageside seats have stated that there is speculation that despite rumors that she will return to WWE, she may not. She recently changed her Instagram bio to 'just Trinity.' This has given rise to the belief that the former tag team champion is done with the company and will not be returning.

