Top RAW Rumors: Former world champion to be betrayed by top superstar soon, Triple H keen on bringing Powerhouse superstar back at Royal Rumble

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could possibly have a significant impact. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting rumors revolving around superstars from the Red brand, including Triple H, The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa.

There have been multiple superstars who have made their comebacks to the company since Triple H took over. Allegedly another major name is set to return, quite possibly at Royal Rumble. Apart from that, we will also look at a major betrayal that could happen on RAW soon.

So without any further ado, let's dive in and check out the biggest rumors from RAW:

#3. Tommaso Ciampa could betray the Miz on RAW

Xero News has reported that Triple H wants The Miz's ally Tommaso Ciampa to betray the former WWE Champion when he returns. Ciampa has aligned himself with The Miz since making his main roster debut. However, he has been out due to an injury for the past few weeks.

"Ciampa is expected to turn on Miz and side with Gargano in the future, HHH wants DIY to have a tag team run before they really get pushed hard as singles stars for the future."

Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are close friends in real life and had a stellar run in NXT as the tag team DIY. The two would then become rivals and had some of the best matches in the history of the black-and-gold version of NXT.

#2. Triple H wants Bronson Reed to return at Royal Rumble

Bronson Reed, also known as JONAH, was one of the names released by WWE in 2021. He has since performed for companies like NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling.

According to Xero News, Reed is likely to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble next year. It was also stated that Triple H has some more surprises up his sleeve.

"I'm told Bronson Reed is very likely going to sign a deal with WWE, he may return in the Rumble match. HHH wants a few surprises in his first Rumble," reported Xero News.

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion. He has revealed that he was set to make his main roster debut in a week after being surprisingly let go by the company.

Reed was one of Triple H's top prospects, and the Powerhouse will likely get a big push on RAW.

#1. Triple H has changed his mind about The Judgment Day

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that The Game was initially not on board with the RAW faction, The Judgment Day.

However, he has gotten behind the group as of late, and the four superstars in it are likely to continue to get a significant push. The Judgment Day comprises of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

"I know back in late July or early August, whenever this whole shift happened, from what I was told Hunter wasn't really cool with Judgement Day. Not personally, but he just didn't like the idea. But since he's grown behind it, and I think that they're going to be around for longer than anticipated."

The Judgment Day is currently feuding with The O.C. on RAW. AJ Styles and Finn Balor are set to face each other at Survivor Series.

Mia Yim of The O.C. and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day will also face each other as part of the Women's WarGames match on the show.

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : Should Tommaso Ciampa turn on The Miz? Yes No 0 votes