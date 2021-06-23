Top RAW Rumors: Former WWE Champion to return in August, reason for big name not being used, confusion over Brock Lesnar's return (23rd June)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact on the Red brand. This week on RAW, we saw the aftermath of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Despite winning the HIAC match against Drew McIntyre on Sunday, Bobby Lashley stepped inside the monstrous structure once again on Monday Night RAW. We will discuss why WWE decided to have yet another HIAC match - the fourth since Friday.

This article will also take a look at Brock Lesnar's current status with WWE and when he may be returning. Plus, the reason behind the absence of a top star and return date for a major name.

#5 Details about former RAW Superstar Brock Lesnar's possible return

The speculation regarding The Beast Incarnate's return to WWE has been rampant of late. The former RAW Superstar has been missing after he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

With rumors suggesting that John Cena is set to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this year, there was hopefulness about Brock Lesnar returning for a match against Bobby Lashley for the show as well.

However, there has been a lot of confusion over Lesnar's apparent return as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said that there are no concrete plans in regards to him returning anytime soon.

''SummerSlam would also make sense but right now that’s still not anything agreed to nor expected at this point,'' stated Dave Meltzer.

Fightful Select, on the other hand, have noted that Brock Lesnar is currently in talks with WWE for a return.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE and Brock Lesnar are once again talking about how "The Beat Incarnate" could return to the company. The report notes that the creative team already has plans in place for Lesnar.

