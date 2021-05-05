Top RAW Rumors: Former WWE Champion to return, pitch for released star to face Bray Wyatt, original Lesnar vs Strowman plan (May 5)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact on the red brand. In today's edition, we will take a look at why a big title feud was canceled on RAW, along with a veteran wanting a former champion to return to WWE to face Bray Wyatt.

This article will also highlight Braun Strowman's real-life relationship with his "rival" in WWE. On the topic of The Monster Among Men, there was a big plan involving him and Brock Lesnar.

So without any further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the biggest rumors and stories related to Monday Night RAW:

#5 RAW Superstar Braun Strowman has a "very good" relationship with Shane McMahon

RAW Superstar Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon wrestled each other in a hellacious steel cage match at WrestleMania 37. After McMahon tormented and bullied Strowman for being "stupid" on the Road to WrestleMania, the former paid the price for his actions on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite being enemies on-screen, the truth is that both of them are good friends backstage. While speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Strowman revealed that they had wanted to work with each other long before their program for WrestleMania 37 even started:

"It was a seed that had been planted for a while. Shane and I have wanted to do one for quite a few years now. Behind the scenes, we have a very good relationship, and let's be real: Shane's a lunatic. That works great with my style because I don't go out there and think about anything. I just do it. It ended up working out well," said Strowman.

Thankfully, Braun Strowman hasn't faded into obscurity after WrestleMania 37.

He will attempt to win the WWE Championship in a triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

