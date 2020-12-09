Top RAW Rumors: 'Frustration' and 'heat' among talent because of top veteran backstage; Major argument involving Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt; Real-life couple to return as a team (9th December)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that can have a major impact. The rivalry between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt has taken some interesting turns as of late and we have some backstage talk on what the future holds for both men.

Apart from that, we will also take a look at backstage problems caused by a top veteran and an argument between Vince McMahon and top officials involving two of the biggest stars on RAW.

So without further ado, let us jump right in and check out the biggest rumors related to Monday Night RAW:

#5 Major backstage heat on RAW creative head Bruce Prichard

Bruce Prichard replaced Paul Heyman earlier this year as the creative head of RAW, thus becoming the Executive Director of both RAW and SmackDown. It is being noted that Prichard has risen to become the most powerful man in WWE after the McMahons.

PWInsider has reported that Bruce Prichard's word is considered 'the gospel' by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who is still the most important figure in the company. This has led to a lot of heat and frustration among talent backstage.

Here is what Lennard Surrao of SportsKeeda stated (via PWinsider):

However, Bruce Prichard has also given rise to a considerable degree of frustration and heat amongst the talent, which is all because of his position in the company and the decision-making duties that are handed to him.

It was also noted that Bruce Prichard was not heading a recent episode of RAW. It was Triple H who was in-charge and The Game was seen as a breath of fresh air by the talent involved.

Having the responsibility of heading the creative for both RAW and SmackDown is a great task and, understandably, a lot of the talent will not agree with Prichard's vision.