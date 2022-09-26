Top RAW Rumors: Huge first-time-ever match being planned for Goldberg, Former WWE Champion to return and renew rivalry with former Universal Champion

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like former Universal Champion Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and Edge, among others.

Goldberg has not been seen since he lost to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year. While it was believed that his contract with WWE had come to an end, that is not the case. The former Universal Champion is set to return to RAW very soon to promote his match against a new superstar. Edge and Brock Lesnar are also set to make their returns:

3. Goldberg set to return very soon to RAW

Xero News has reported that the former Universal Champion will be returning to RAW ahead of Crown Jewel to start the build for his match. They also reported that he will face either Veer Mahaan or Omos on the show. There is also the possibility that he might face both of them in a triple threat match.

Neither Omos nor Veer Mahaan has ever faced Goldberg, so it would be a fresh match for the WWE Universe. With rumors suggesting that Mahaan has been sent back to NXT to reform his tag team with Sanga, there is a high chance that Goldberg will face The Nigerian Giant Omos at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

2. Edge to return and face Finn Balor

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been out of action ever since an attack by The Judgment Day took him out after his match against Dominik Mysterio. Dominik lashed out at Edge and brutalized him with a steel chair. However, Xero News has noted that the former WWE Champion is set to return soon.

They also reported that the current plan is for Edge to face former Universal Champion Finn Balor at Extreme Rules in an I Quit match. Balor was essentially the reason Edge was booted out of Judgment Day by Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. After continuously being one-upped by the faction, Edge will hope to make The Prince 'Quit' at Extreme Rules

1. Reason for delay in Elias' return

Former 24/7 Champion Elias has been absent from RAW since his 'younger brother' Ezekiel was brutally taken out by Kevin Owens. It is reported that Ezekiel's character will be done away with, and Elias will return to his Drifter gimmick when he returns.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has revealed that he will return once his beard grows back. Elias made an appearance sporting a fake beard. However, it was believed to be a cameo and Ezekiel was the main character. While Zeke was entertaining and liked by the audience, fans are waiting to finally be able to walk with Elias once again when he returns.

