Top RAW Rumors: Idea for current top Superstar to face Vince McMahon; Brock Lesnar to feud with 3-time WWE Champion on return; Plan for real brothers to pair on-screen scrapped

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. With a splendid Royal Rumble in the rear-view mirror, WWE is now moving towards WrestleMania 37 with a lot of momentum.

In today's edition, the article will take a look at what the future holds for Brock Lesnar when he returns to the company. Other than that, the article will talk about the two big returns that took place at the Royal Rumble event and what impact they can have on RAW.

So without further ado, let's dive right in and check out the big stories and rumors from the world of Monday Night RAW:

#5 John Cena Sr.'s idea for RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre facing Vince McMahon

John Cena Sr. spoke to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade recently and discussed multiple topics, including Drew McIntyre's match against Goldberg at Royal Rumble. Mr Cena was not impressed with the match and said it would be a better idea to have RAW's top champion Drew McIntyre get in the ring with Vince McMahon instead.

John Cena Sr. believes Vince McMahon can still go in the ring and a match with WWE Chairman would help Drew McIntyre get over.

I think McMahon, Vince could get in that ring with McIntyre, no offense, and do a better job. Yeah, because you know what? You wouldn’t have all those fancy gimmick moves. You’d have all that cheating, you’d have all that eye-gouging. It’s just the old McMahon thing that would carry it. McIntyre wouldn’t put up with it, take him, beat him up, slam him down, Vince would come back and cheat a little bit. Whole different angle but it still puts the match over.”

Awesome work as always brother https://t.co/N7Aqjmi4tn — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 1, 2021

While the idea itself could work wonders, Vince McMahon has stayed out of in-ring action for over nine years now and hasn't competed in a match since 2012.