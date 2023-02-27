Top RAW Rumors: Major name has been released by the company, Brock Lesnar interested in facing former tag team champion at WrestleMania 39

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a significant impact on the red show in the future. In today's edition, we will examine some interesting stories revolving around superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Omos, and former United States Champion Matt Riddle.

Brock Lesnar is set to answer Omos' challenge for a match at WrestleMania on RAW this week. Despite fans seemingly not being in favor of the bout, it seems the company will go ahead with it. We will take a look at what Lesnar allegedly thinks about this contest, among many other exciting topics in today's top RAW rumors.

#3 Brock Lesnar seemingly okay with facing Omos at WrestleMania 39

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that, unlike the perception that Lesnar is being forced into a match against Omos, The Beast is okay with facing the former tag team champion. Meltzer stated that Lesnar has a lot of pull within WWE, and if he didn't want the match to happen, it would have been dropped.

"If Brock really didn’t want to do it, it wouldn’t happen. Whether it’s Vince McMahon or whoever is telling him that. So Brock couldn’t have hated it that much. But I find it almost impossible to believe Brock requested this match because I don’t think anybody would request a match with him."

Omos might be a genetic marvel, but his resume as a WWE Superstar is weak compared to Brock Lesnar. Moreover, he doesn't come off as a threat to Lesnar. Omos has lost many big matches against other powerhouse superstars like Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 and Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022.

#2 Matt Riddle not returning to RAW anytime soon

Matt Riddle has been absent from RAW since he was attacked by Solo Sikoa a few months back. The alleged reason for his absence was that he was sent to rehab for violating WWE's drug policy for a second time. Riddle has been active on social media, indicating that he is out of rehab. However, Ringside News stated that there are no plans for his return to RAW anytime soon:

''The source told the publication that creative will not discuss ideas for The Original Bro until WWE Talent Relations tells them that he is once again a character they can pitch ideas for.''

It was previously reported that Riddle is not slated to be a part of WrestleMania this year. Early plans for the event had him facing his old friend Randy Orton. However, the rumored angle was nixed after Orton was injured in May 2022.

#1 James Kimball has reportedly been released by WWE

We're told it was an HR violation and he was terminated immediately last week. Fightful has learned that WWE SVP of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball is no longer with the company.We're told it was an HR violation and he was terminated immediately last week. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fightful has learned that WWE SVP of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball is no longer with the company.We're told it was an HR violation and he was terminated immediately last week. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Following a string of prominent names being let go by WWE, the promotion released another key backstage figure.

Fightful noted that WWE's former SVP of Talent Operations & Strategy, James Kimball, has been let go by the company due to an alleged violation of HR policy.

"Fightful has learned that WWE SVP of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball is no longer with the company...We're told it was an HR violation and he was terminated immediately last week," wrote Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter.

Kimball initially joined the company in 2020 as the Vice President of Business Operations for the Office of the Chairman & CEO. He was promoted twice in the company to reach his most recent position. He had previously worked for Dana White in the UFC for 10 years before joining WWE.

