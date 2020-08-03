Top RAW Rumors: Major return plans in trouble; Former Champion could leave for AEW; Brock Lesnar's backstage problem with Superstar; Samoa Joe's future (3rd August)

Greetings readers to another edition of the top RAW Rumors where we discuss the big backstage rumblings regarding RAW Superstars and how it could impact the programming going forward.

RAW has been trying hard to keep the buzz at a high with SummerSlam right around the corner. Randy Orton will be taking on Drew McIntyre at the show, and if reports are to be believed The Viper will walk out WWE Champion.

#5 WWE canceled plans for Mark Henry's return on RAW

Last week, we saw Mark Henry appear on RAW. You would think that a former World Champion coming to RAW during the current environment would have some sort of a meaning attached to it. But all The World's Strongest Man did on RAW was engage in pointless backstage segments where he was seen talking to Superstars.

As per The Wrestling Observer, Mark Henry was present on RAW because WWE had brought him in to restart the Nation of Domination faction. These plans were canceled last moment considering the current political situation.

“The deal with Mark Henry was – Mark Henry and Ron Simmons were brought in for these tapings for the Nation of Domination angle that they scrapped. So I guess they just figured since Mark Henry is there, they just put him on TV for no reason.''

Even though a popular Attitude Era faction coming back might have helped with the ratings, it would have done more harm than good if not handled properly. The plans centered around turning MVP's faction into the second coming of the Nation, but for now it looks like The Hurt Business will continue in its current form.