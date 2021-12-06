Top RAW Rumors: Push cancelled for top star because of resemblance to Randy Savage, iconic superstar to return, possible spoiler on Big E's future as WWE Champion (6th December)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact on the red brand. RAW had a good showing last week as we saw some great in-ring action mixed with the advancement of important storylines.

This week on RAW, Big E will face Kevin Owens inside a steel cage. Last week on RAW, Kevin Owens managed to get himself added to Seth Rollins and Big E's WWE Championship match at Day One. We will take a closer look at why WWE decided to add the former Universal Champion to the mix and what the repercussions could be.

We will also take a look at some other interesting topics including a big return that will likely happen soon, reason for Austin Theory's big push on RAW, and much more. So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big rumors you need to know before RAW:

#5 Reason for Austin Theory's push on RAW

The young Austin Theory has become a prominent figure since his arrival on RAW. It looks as though Vince McMahon has taken a personal interest in Theory and will be 'guiding' him on RAW.

This week on RAW, McMahon had Theory sit with him the whole time and learn a few important aspects of the game. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the reason behind Theory getting a special treatment is because WWE sees a big star in him thanks to the interest he's drawing from teenage viewers.

"The idea here is that Theory's match did well, particularly with teenagers, at holding the audience and he is young, so give him the rub sitting next to Vince."

Austin Theory has been praised by fans and critics, and is even compared to a young John Cena. It will be interesting to see how WWE proceeds with the story on RAW and how Vince McMahon's involvement with Theory helps him rise in WWE.

