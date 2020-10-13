Top RAW Rumors: Returning 5-time IC Champion to feud with McIntyre? Plan for Brock Lesnar; Next Hurt Business member; Vince McMahon's future plan for Aalyah Mysterio (13th October)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. In this article, we will take a look at the biggest rumors circulating that may affect Monday Night RAW in the time to come.

The WWE Draft has concluded and there have been some major changes that have taken place on RAW and SmackDown. While RAW has lost some of its biggest names in Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, they have also gained former WWE Champions such as AJ Styles and The Miz.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the biggest stories related to Monday Night RAW:

#5 WWE Champion and RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre teases a feud with Wade Barrett

Stay behind your desk grandpa, your stand-in has a better chance than you do https://t.co/lt6JSscFK0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 12, 2020

NXT commentator and former five-time IC Champion Wade Barrett recently took a shot at RAW's WWE Champion Drew McIntyre during an interview. The former Nexus leader said that he used to bully Drew McIntyre and that the WWE Champion is scared of him.

Here is what Wade Barret said:

"I used to bully him. Kick the hell out of him. Pour cans of beans over him. He'd be in the corner crying, begging for mercy. As a man, he knows I can destroy him anytime. He knows I can batter him"

In response, Drew McIntyre called Barrett 'grandpa' saying that he should keep behind his commentary desk.

Reports suggested that Wade Barrett has signed a deal with WWE, where he will primarily be a commentator on NXT but has a few matches as part of the contract.

The back and forth between the two Superstars has given rise to speculation of a possible match between the two men soon. Wade Barrett was primed to be the first English WWE Champion, but those plans did not take off and it was Drew McIntyre who became the first UK-born WWE Champion.