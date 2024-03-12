Top RAW Rumors: Superstar spotted backstage despite being released, Legendary superstar in talks to join AEW, Details on Brock Lesnar

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact on the Red Show in the future. In today's edition, we will examine some interesting stories revolving around superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Shelton Benjamin, and The Miz.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Brock Lesnar ever since he was named as one of the involved people in the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit. The Beast Incarnate was removed as a playable character in WWE 2K24 and his return at Royal Rumble was also scrapped. Let's take a look at some major rumors:

1) Top Dolla seen backstage at RAW

Top Dolla, or AJ Francis, a former WWE star, released in 2023, was seen backstage at Raw in Houston, Texas as per Fightful. Francis has been working for TNA, MLW, and NWA since he was released by the company. He was part of a faction called Hit Row and his teammates Ashante Adonis and B-Fab are on SmackDown.

The former Hit Row member was brought back to the company after Triple H took over creative. However, he was let go once again which could be because of his controversial tweets. A report had suggested that Francis was not popular backstage and had 'powerful enemies'.

2) Shelton Benjamin in talks with AEW

Reports by Fightful Select suggest that Shelton Benjamin has engaged in discussions regarding a potential appearance for the company. These discussions reportedly took place as far back as a month ago, but there has been no update on whether he will officially join AEW, on a part-time or full-time basis.

The former RAW Superstar became a former IC Champion and Tag Team Champion in his legendary career spanning 22 years. The veteran was released by WWE in September 2023. Benjamin is considered one of the best pure athletes in the world of pro wrestling. His veteran skills would be of great benefit to AEW and he could help mould the younger talent.

3) No new creative plans for Brock Lesnar

There has been speculation recently that the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar could be on his way back to Monday Night RAW. His profile was added back to the roster section on WWE.com. However, it was pointed out that his profile was never taken down. SEScoops stated that there have been no creative plans for a Lesnar return.

''Checking on the reports of WWE adding Brock Lesnar back to their active roster page (some say he’d been moved to the alumni section after being implicated in the Vince McMahon s** trafficking lawsuit, others claim he was never moved), SEScoops’ sources say the creative team “has not heard anything new about [Lesnar]”. (H/t: Cagesideseats)

Brock Lesnar's last match in WWE was at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes. The original plans for him were to return at Royal Rumble and start a program with Dominik Mysterio. However, those plans have been nixed and the belief is that we have seen the last of Lesnar in WWE.