Top RAW Rumors: Triple H's concrete plan for former world champion upon his return, Massive push planned for 'really liked' superstar, Riddle to feud with WWE legend?

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could possibly have a major impact. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting rumors revolving around superstars from the Red brand, including Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Triple H.

Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to an injury. He was written off television after an attack by The Bloodline. While he was originally set to take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, he is now expected to return next year. Apart from that, we will also take a look at WWE's plan for Kevin Owens.

#3. Triple H's 'concrete plans' for Kevin Owens

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been out of action on RAW. He hasn't been seen on the Red brand for weeks without any explanation.

Though Owens is still competing at WWE Live Events, his absence from RAW has been perplexing, to say the least. While many fans speculated that he might have fallen out of favor with management, that wasn't the case, as per Ringside news.

"Kevin Owens' hasn't been on television, but WWE hasn't forgotten about him at all. In fact, there are concrete plans for his return when the 'time is right.'"

There had been rumors that the company had initially planned for Owens to be part of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline's storyline. However, given the success The Honorary Uce is seeing, WWE has delayed teaming Owens and Zayn up to take on The Usos for a later date.

#2. Is Matt Riddle to feud with Randy Orton when he returns?

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle were the RAW Tag Team Champions before The Usos defeated them to unify the tag team championships.

It was right after RK-Bro lost the gold that The Usos and Roman Reigns brutally attacked The Viper. Orton was already dealing with some injuries and needed time for rehab. He is expected to feud with Riddle when he returns.

"When Randy Orton went down, the plan was for him to come back and immediately turn on Matt Riddle," WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport.

While Matt Riddle continues to honor his best friend Randy, most fans expect The Viper to turn on The Original Bro when he returns. The two were loved as a tag team, and the pairing with Orton helped establish Riddle as a top card performer on RAW.

#1. Grayson Waller to get a massive push like Kevin Owens did on RAW

NXT Superstar Grayson Waller made a few appearances on RAW during his feud with AJ Styles but hasn't been called up as many expected.

The reason is that WWE 'really likes' him and is waiting for the right time to bring him to the main roster. As per WrestleVotes, the plan is to push him like Kevin Owens was pushed in his feud against John Cena on RAW.

"WWE really likes Grayson Waller and really see something in him. He may stay down in NXT, just so they can try to figure out something big for him, like Kevin Owens coming in and beating John Cena. They like him a lot, so that’s one guy that they’re gonna try to do something serious with," reported WrestleVotes.

Waller has become one of the top stars in NXT. The 32-year-old is primed for big things as the WWE management seems to be behind him. It will be interesting to see when the company finally decides to pull the trigger on him.

