Top RAW Rumors: WM 37 main event; Former WWE Champion to be drafted from SmackDown; Brock Lesnar's next opponent; Edge return details (6th October)

Welcome to today's edition of the top RAW Backstage Rumors that can have a major impact. After a spectacular RAW full of surprisies, we will now take a look at the backstage ongoings related to the Red brand.

In today's edition, we will talk about WWE's plans for WrestleMania 37 and what the main event of the show could be. We will also take a look at when Edge might return to WWE after suffering a tricep injury this year, and much more!

So without any further ado, let us jump right in and take a look at some of the biggest rumors related to Monday Night RAW.

#5 Former RAW Superstar Brock Lesnar to join UFC?

Brock Lesnar was the face of Monday Night RAW for a long time before his contract allegedly expired a few months back. It has been stated that the contract expiration doesn't mean much and The Beast Incarnate will be back on RAW once WWE brings back the live audience. However, there is speculation that Lesnar might return to UFC for a one-shot.

Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON stated about a possible fight between Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones in UFC.

Jones did tease about going back down to light heavyweight and reclaiming the title after Blachowicz got the win, which just shows how it was more about not defending against Reyes than it was actually wanting to vacate the title. He isn't going to, because he is serious about moving to heavyweight and is actively taking the steps to gain weight to compete there, knowing his big money fights are against Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, and, even though it is a huge longshot but also a never-say-never situation, Brock Lesnar.

Even if Brock Lesnar does decide to join UFC for a one-shot fight, it is almost certain that he'll return to RAW before WrestleMania 37.