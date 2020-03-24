Top RAW Superstar says Paul Heyman went "out of his way" to get WWE to push him

The RAW Executive Director has helped several Superstars revive their careers.

The Scottish Psychopath has been pushed heavily over the last few months.

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman

Drew McIntyre, the 2020 men's Royal Rumble winner, has had a mega push over the last few months. The Scottish Psychopath will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre, in a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, revealed who was responsible for his big push backstage. McIntyre said that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman has gone out of his way to make sure that he got the opportunity and has pushed him so far.

And he (Heyman) said whoever he needed to say it to: ‘Let this guy have an opportunity. Just give him a chance. Even if you don’t see him as a good guy, give him a chance. He might surprise you.’ And I think that’s what’s been happening – Paul going out of his way to make sure I get the opportunity to show who Drew McIntyre really is.

McIntyre said that Heyman has been his fan since the Scotsman's days in 3MB and that Heyman was "in his corner" even back then. He went on to say that he knew that he would get more freedom working with the "master", i.e. Paul Heyman, and that Heyman knows the Drew McIntyre better than Drew McIntyre himself.

