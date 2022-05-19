Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Massive heat on one member of popular tag team, Top star to get a new character, Two names shortlisted for Roman Reigns' next opponent

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have major implications. We will try and bring you some of the most interesting rumors revolving around the Blue Brand. In today's edition, we will talk about big names like Sasha Banks, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns.

The wrestling world has been abuzz ever since SmackDown Superstars and Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during RAW this week. Reports suggest that it was a possible disagreement over a creative issue, and the two women are getting no sympathy backstage. However, Banks is potentially getting a lot more heat than Naomi:

#3 Sasha Banks getting 'far more heat' than Naomi

Despite both women choosing to walk out, leaving their Women's Tag Team Championship behind on RAW, The Boss is reportedly getting a lot more flak for her actions than Naomi. As per Ringside News, the belief backstage is that Banks manipulated Naomi into taking such a stance.

''The general feeling is that Banks has far more heat than Naomi. In fact, we were told that Naomi is still "very popular" backstage and "many people feel Naomi was manipulated by Sasha into walking out."

The management and the locker room were taken by surprise and thought that the two women overreacted.

#2 Madcap Moss to possibly get a new look and character on SmackDown

Madcap Moss has been getting a big push on SmackDown lately. The former 24/7 Champion defeated his former ally, Happy Corbin, at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss gained prominence as Corbin's sidekick, cracking jokes and taking digs at other superstars. He has retained the same persona despite turning babyface.

WrestlingNews.co has stated that there have been pitches to overhaul his character. The idea is to get rid of the comedy elements and give him a new look and entrance music as well. Moss is a top-notch athlete and has shown he can work well on the mic as well.

#1 Who will be the next potential opponent of Roman Reigns?

SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns recently signed a new contract with the company. He will now be working a lighter schedule and will not be competing on all the premium live events. However, he is likely to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank in July.

As per Brad Shepard, WWE is considering Riddle or Randy Orton as The Tribal Chief's next opponent. This will be the first time he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Riddle and Orton are the current RAW Tag Team Champions and are in a program with The Bloodline.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

LIVE POLL Q. Who should face Roman Reigns next? Riddle Randy Orton 7 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh