×
Create
Notifications

Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Massive heat on one member of popular tag team, Top star to get a new character, Two names shortlisted for Roman Reigns' next opponent

RK-Bro/WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
RK-Bro/WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Shiven Sachdeva
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 06:42 PM IST
Listicle

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have major implications. We will try and bring you some of the most interesting rumors revolving around the Blue Brand. In today's edition, we will talk about big names like Sasha Banks, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns.

The wrestling world has been abuzz ever since SmackDown Superstars and Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during RAW this week. Reports suggest that it was a possible disagreement over a creative issue, and the two women are getting no sympathy backstage. However, Banks is potentially getting a lot more heat than Naomi:

#3 Sasha Banks getting 'far more heat' than Naomi

Despite both women choosing to walk out, leaving their Women's Tag Team Championship behind on RAW, The Boss is reportedly getting a lot more flak for her actions than Naomi. As per Ringside News, the belief backstage is that Banks manipulated Naomi into taking such a stance.

''The general feeling is that Banks has far more heat than Naomi. In fact, we were told that Naomi is still "very popular" backstage and "many people feel Naomi was manipulated by Sasha into walking out."

The management and the locker room were taken by surprise and thought that the two women overreacted.

#2 Madcap Moss to possibly get a new look and character on SmackDown

Madcap Moss has been getting a big push on SmackDown lately. The former 24/7 Champion defeated his former ally, Happy Corbin, at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss gained prominence as Corbin's sidekick, cracking jokes and taking digs at other superstars. He has retained the same persona despite turning babyface.

WrestlingNews.co has stated that there have been pitches to overhaul his character. The idea is to get rid of the comedy elements and give him a new look and entrance music as well. Moss is a top-notch athlete and has shown he can work well on the mic as well.

#1 Who will be the next potential opponent of Roman Reigns?

SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns recently signed a new contract with the company. He will now be working a lighter schedule and will not be competing on all the premium live events. However, he is likely to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank in July.

Also Read Article Continues below

As per Brad Shepard, WWE is considering Riddle or Randy Orton as The Tribal Chief's next opponent. This will be the first time he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Riddle and Orton are the current RAW Tag Team Champions and are in a program with The Bloodline.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who should face Roman Reigns next?

Riddle

Randy Orton

Edited by Pratik Singh
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी