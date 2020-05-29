Top SmackDown backstage rumors: Former Champion set to return; Multiple Superstars want to work with former WWE Champion; Update on company's future plans without Roman Reigns (29th May)

Reigns/McMahon

SmackDown has been giving fans regular entertainment and a great dose of fun even during these tough times. In today's edition of the big SmackDown rumors, we will talk about the possibility of former Champion Drew Gulak possibly returning to WWE.

Other than that, we will also take a look at what the future holds for The Big Dog Roman Reigns and what WWE has planned with him being absent from SmackDown. Apart from that, we have other backstage rumors that you need to know which could have a major impact on the Blue brand.

So without any further ado, let us jump right in:

#5 Drew Gulak is reportedly set to return on SmackDown

Former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak had left WWE after his contract expired a few weeks back. Gulak was last seen in a match against his on-screen partner Daniel Bryan during the IC Tournament.

It came as a surprise that the Superstar had decided to not continue with the company as he had been getting a lot of screen time and a push ever since he associated himself with former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. It was reported that WWE was very happy with the way Gulak had conducted himself and wanted to bring him back.

As per multiple reports, Gulak may have re-signed with the company and was a part of the SmackDown tapings. Here is what Cageside Seats stated:

Multiple sites reported Drew Gulak is working this week’s SmackDown tapings as it looks like he re-signed with WWE. He’s been added back to WWE.com’s roster page (he had been moved to the alumni section).

SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue had earlier stated that WWE was very happy that Gulak did not leak the information of his contract ending to drive up his price - something a lot of the Superstars have been doing lately.

They are very happy that news of his contract ending didn't get leaked until after it happened to anyone as is the case with almost everyone else.