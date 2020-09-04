Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Real reason Bray Wyatt was stripped of the Universal Championship; 3-time WWE Champion to be sent to RAW; Update on Reigns/Heyman partnership (4th Septemeber)

SmackDown has become quite intriguing as of late. With Roman Reigns winning the Universal Championship at Payback, it will be interesting to see how WWE book the fallout on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns is allegedly turning heel and has already started showing signs of it. Roman Reigns is now managed by Paul Heyman. On today's edition of the top SmackDown Backstage rumors, we will discuss what the future holds for the two as a pair and why they were teamed in the first place.

We will also talk about what might happen to Braun Strowman now that he is no longer the Universal Champion. So let us take a look at these big backstage rumors that could have a major impact on SmackDown:

#5 Reason why SmackDown Superstar Bray Wyatt lost the Universal Championship a week after winning

The Fiend was the single most over act in WWE last year. That is, up until WWE decided to job him out to Goldberg in under three minutes to lose the Universal Championship.

Braun Strowman who managed to beat Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 won the title. The Fiend finally managed to capture the Championship back at SummerSlam by beating The Monster Among Men.

However, the SmackDown Superstar lost the title yet again to Roman Reigns at Payback just a week after winning it. Tom Colohue has reported that the reason for WWE having Wyatt lose the belt was because they want fans to hate Roman Reigns now that he has turned heel.

"As for why they [WWE] gave The Fiend the title - they wanted the face to lose. You're supposed to hate Roman Reigns. They're genuinely worried now that they've made him a bada**, everyone is going to cheer him. That's why in the ThunderDome, people were specifically instructed to boo Roman Reigns."