Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Surprising name to become the next MITB winner, Disappointing news on Roman Reigns' future, Iconic superstar to return 'very soon'

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around Blue brand superstars like LA Knight, Roman Reigns, and former Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Austin Theory lost his MITB contract last week on RAW. Despite being the youngest MITB winner, he failed to have a successful cash-in. Rather, he was involved in what is being called the worst MITB cash-in in history.

Triple H was criticized for his decision to have Theory try to cash in on the US Championship instead of the World title.

#3. SmackDown star LA Knight to become the next MITB winner

A potential reason for Theory losing the contract could be that Triple H is planning to do away with the MITB PLE and have the men's and women's MITB Ladder matches on WrestleMania instead.

Xero News has reported that SmackDown superstar LA Knight is slated to win the contract at WrestleMania.

"WWE are currently discussing whether to cut the MITB PLE in 2023. If they do cut it, we will find out before WrestleMania. Both MITB matches would then be on Night 1 and Night 2 of WM going forward. As it stands right now, LA Knight is the frontrunner for the briefcase next," reported Xero News.

Though Knight is a talented superstar, him being chosen could come as a surprise to many, considering how short his main roster run has been. Knight is a former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion but hasn't won any major titles in NXT or SmackDown.

#2. Charlotte Flair is to return very soon

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has been out of action since she lost an I Quit match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair took a sabbatical to get married to Andrade El Idolo.

Cageisde seats stated that it has been rumored that The Queen is ready for a return and should be back soon.

The landscape of the SmackDown Women's division has changed drastically since Flair was away. For one, current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has turned heel and aligned herself with Shayna Baszler. It will be interesting to see if Flair returns as a babyface and renews her feud with Rousey.

#1. Disappointing news regarding Roman Reigns

The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel earlier this month. He will also be competing in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. However, it seems like there will be a long gap before he defends his championship again.

Reigns currently works part-time and does not appear on every PLE. He is not being advertised for Elimination Chamber, which is set to take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, in 2023.

The event is likely to follow the Royal Rumble. Hopefully, the Tribal Chief will defend the title at Royal Rumble as he will not be doing so at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

