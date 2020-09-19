Top SmackDown Rumors: Major Superstar to use 'backstage pull' to leave? 5-time World Champion responsible for Alex Bliss' poor booking; Details on Heyman/Reigns' true equation (19th Septemeber)

Welcome to another edition of the Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors that could have a major impact. WWE gave the fans another tremendous episode of SmackDown this week and the plot continues to thicken with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's new partnership.

While Heyman also served as the advocate of Brock Lesnar, we have backstage details on how WWE is trying their best to make sure that his dynamic with Roman Reigns is different from the one he had with The Beast Incarnate.

We will also talk about Braun Strowman's future, the reason behind Mandy Rose being sent to RAW and much more!

#5 AJ Styles to use his pull to leave SmackDown?

AJ Styles had moved from RAW to SmackDown as he did not wish to work with Paul Heyman, who was the creative head of the red brand at the time. However, soon after Styles joined SmackDown, Heyman was removed as RAW head.

Now, Paul Heyman has returned as an on-screen character on SmackDown. Some rumors have claimed that AJ Styles is not happy about this and may be looking to go back to RAW.

Dave Meltzer of WON has stated that the former WWE Champion could use his backstage pull to get drafted from SmackDown to RAW to avoid Paul Heyman.

Maybe he should have thought about that when he requested to be moved off Raw when he convinced himself that somehow the guy who fired Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows wasn’t the same guy in charge of both Raw and Smackdown. Well, the draft is coming up in October unless they change plans, he should ask to be moved back, and he’s got enough pull that there is a good chance they’ll listen

AJ Styles has been booked strongly on SmackDown so it would not be a wise decision for him to head back to RAW.