Top SmackDown rumors: Backstage heat on Superstar for controversial comments; Veteran sacked over 'inappropriate remarks'; Update on Bray Wyatt's future (5th June)

Update on return plans for 2-time World Champion and much more!

Big backstage rumors that could have a major impact on SmackDown!

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Bray Wyatt

SmackDown is all set to deliver another exciting episode tonight for the fans with great action. We will see the fallout from last week's controversial angle featuring Jeff Hardy and Elias. Also, with AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan set to go one-on-one next week for the IC Championship, we can expect a major angle involving the two men.

In today's edition of top SmackDown rumors, we will see how the locker room has reportedly turned against a particular Superstar for his controversial opinions, the reason why a veteran was fired by Vince McMahon, and much more.

Let us take a look at the big backstage rumors that could have a major impact on SmackDown:

#5 SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker reportedly has locker room heat for his tweet supporting Trump

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

Member of The Forgotten Sons faction on SmackDown, Jaxson Ryker, has reportedly landed himself in a soup with the other members of the roster after showing his support for US President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Ryker tweeted -

Advertisement

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More

Many Superstars including the now-retired Batista, Mustafa Ali, and Kevin Owens have tweeted their displeasure about Jaxson's comments. However, as per Dave Meltzer of WON, the WWE cannot fire Ryker despite the apparent heat on him due to him exercising his freedom of speech:

According to one person high up in the company, the belief is that Lail (Ryker) can’t be fired for expressing freedom of speech, but that the locker room is fuming at him.

Ryker had also made a Facebook post which has further infuriated fans and apparently many members of the locker room.

This don't surprise me one bit. pic.twitter.com/mwJadDAr7T — Dranrel Johnson (IG: SportyJaymez) (@Archangel_DJ718) June 2, 2020

George Floyd's killing has sparked protests all around the world. The timing of Ryker's tweet and his public show of support for Donald Trump have come at probably the worst time. It remains to be seen if this entire fiasco has any adverse effects on Ryker's WWE career going forward.

1 / 5 NEXT