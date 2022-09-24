Top SmackDown Rumors: Bray Wyatt released due to 'issue with being cleared', Former WWE Champion to be back next month, 34-year-old star to return and face Roman Reigns?

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown Rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Tyson Fury.

There has been a lot of teasing surrounding Bray Wyatt's possible return on SmackDown. It was believed that he will be returning to the 9.23 edition of SmackDown due to the tease of the 'White Rabbit' song that was played during WWE shows recently. That did not happen. However, there could be a major issue with his return to the company.

#3. Reason why Bray Wyatt was released

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE last year. While the official reason given for the release was budget cuts, there has been a lot of speculation on why he was let go despite being a high merchandise seller. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live reported that he had “an issue with being cleared” to compete, which was responsible for his release.

He also said that he doesn't know if WWE has been able to resolve the issue if they are planning his return. It is possible that it could be one of the factors causing a delay in the return of the former Universal Champion.

Fans were expecting him to return on this week's SmackDown, but it seems that they'll have to wait a bit longer.

#2. WWE wants Tyson Fury to return to face SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE wants to book a match between Roman Reigns and Tyson Fury down the road. Fury is a two-time heavyweight champion in boxing and has had one match in WWE. He competed against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in 2019. He recently appeared at Clash at the Castle in the UK.

Tyson Fury shook Roman Reigns' hand after The Tribal Chief defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Fury is one of the most popular superstars in the world of boxing and has amassed a great fan following. As a fan of WWE, he has been vocal about wanting to return to the ring one day.

#1. Update on Brock Lesnar's return

maddison 🤍 @liv_brock_ 🏼

#BrockLesnar when someone asks me “who has one of the best wwe signature moves”? 🙂🤍 when someone asks me “who has one of the best wwe signature moves”? 🙂🤍💪🏼 #BrockLesnar https://t.co/6zr0BKZF0b

The Beast Incarnate was last seen during his brutal Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam earlier this year. The former WWE Champion failed to beat Reigns in the match thanks to the interference of The Bloodline. Xero News has reported that Lesnar is expected back on TV in October.

They also reported that there are plans for him to compete at Crown Jewel 2022 which will take place on November 5th. Early plans have him facing Bobby Lashley on the show. The two faced each other at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, but fans have been waiting for a rematch between the two behemoths.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Bray Wyatt's potential return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far