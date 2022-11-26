Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around the Blue brand superstars like LA Knight, Brock Lesnar, and the Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

There has been a lot of speculation lately as to who Brock Lesnar will face at WrestleMania 39. While it was initially believed that he would have another match with Bobby Lashley, the company might be planning a fresh match for The Beast Incarnate instead. Apart from that, we will also look at the rumors surrounding who the next Money in the Bank winner will be.

3. Brock Lesnar to face GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39

GUNTHER has been dominant on SmackDown as the Intercontinental Champion for a while now. The former NXT UK Champion has shown that he is a force to reckon with, and his hard-hitting in-ring style has won him numerous fans in the WWE Universe. A match against Brock Lesnar could be a violent and entertaining spectacle, something the fans will surely enjoy.

As per Xero News, a match between the two Powerhouse Performers is being discussed for the Grandest Stage of them All. They stated that it hadn't been confirmed whether it would be for the IC Championship. Lesnar has never won the IC Championship and is likely past the point where it would make sense for him to go after that title.

2. Major plan for SmackDown superstar Bray Wyatt's entrance

If there is one superstar whose entrance has been as spectacular as that of The Undertaker, it has to be Bray Wyatt. His new theme was initially criticized, but the ambience and aura during his entrances on SmackDown have become a spectacle to watch. As per Xero News, another layer is being planned for the entrance.

"A source has been told that there are plans for Code Orange to perform Shatter at WrestleMania 39 for Bray Wyatt."

Bray Wyatt's latest persona on SmackDown is that of a man struggling with his own demons and trying to curb his anger issues. The slow and melancholic music adds to the mystique of his entrance, and having Code Orange perform live would definitely help create a surreal atmosphere at the SoFi Stadium.

1. No Plans for LA Knight to become the next MITB winner

There have been rumors circulating that stated SmackDown superstar LA Knight is being considered to become the next Mr. MITB. It was also noted that the Money in the Bank PLE might be nixed, and the ladder matches will take place on the WrestleMania card instead. However, Fightful Select has dismissed these rumors. A source reportedly told them:

''I like LA Knight, but we don't even have definitive plans across the board for months down the line, much less next year's Money in the Bank. If we wanted it on him so bad, it wouldn't have been hard to take Theory's to put on him.''

The source also said that the idea isn't impossible, but there has been no conversation yet about Knight becoming the winner of MITB. He also stated that the MITB matches could be added to WrestleMania, but no serious discussion on the matter has taken place as of now.

