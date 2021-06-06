Top SmackDown Rumors: Details on Roman Reigns' list of demands from WWE, Hell in a Cell match update, Brock Lesnar return plan (6th June)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact on the blue brand. This week, SmackDown gave fans another exciting episode as the story between Roman Reigns and his cousins continues to become more perplexing.

This week on SmackDown, tensions rose even further between Reigns and Jimmy Uso as The Usos failed to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The show closed with Reigns beating the Mysterios mercilessly while Jimmy Uso left the ring, disapproving of his cousin's actions.

In today's edition, we will take a look at what the future may hold for Reigns and The Usos, among many other interesting topics related to SmackDown:

#5 SmackDown's Roman Reigns' demands to WWE



Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed some of the demands that Roman Reigns has made from WWE.

In these 'shoot' demands, The Tribal Chief has told WWE that he doesn't want to have matches in the middle of the card. The Head of the Table wants to either open a show or close it:

“You put the most important first or last. That’s the big argument right now with Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns will either go first or last. He won’t go anywhere else, that’s a shoot. He doesn’t want to go (anywhere) but first, because that’s okay, or last, which is preferable because he’s the main event and he doesn’t want to go second or fourth or second from the top,” said Dave Meltzer.

It is interesting to note that while Roman Reigns main-evented WrestleMania 37 and WrestleMania Backlash, he did not close Royal Rumble or TLC.

It had also been reported that Roman Reigns was not initially set to main-event WrestleMania Backlash. However, WWE management felt that Reigns was the marquee player on the card and deserved to close the show. So it looks like WWE will have no qualms in ceding to Reigns' demands.

