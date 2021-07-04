Top SmackDown Rumors: Former champion to get a ridiculous new name? Roman Reigns gets big plan for two superstars axed, Rollins' future (4th July)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact on the blue brand. This week was another good episode of SmackDown, and the build towards MITB continues to become more and more interesting.

Kevin Owens beat Sami Zayn to earn his spot in the men's MITB match. We will take a look at what could happen in the match and a top star's claim that he will win it. This article will also take a look at a big program being planned for Roman Reigns after SummerSlam.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big rumors from the world of SmackDown:

#5 SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns got plans for Nia Jax and Lana nixed

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, recently released superstar Lana talked about how a major spot involving her got nixed at Survivor Series because of SmackDown's Roman Reigns. She revealed the original plan was for her and Nia Jax to be involved in a table spot at Survivor Series.

However, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre had planned a similar spot on the same card and The Tribal Chief did not want his thunder stolen. So Reigns and argued backstage over who would get to keep the table spot, with Reigns getting his way in the end:

''Bayley was supposed to get involved and cheat, so I prove myself and I win. We were all so excited about it. I was excited I was gonna get to wrestle, you know. So then, there was the whole Samoan rivalry that happened, so the whole table spot got taken out," Lana explained.

Lana talked about how she was stuck in the middle of the Samoan family drama between Roman Reigns and his cousin Nia Jax.

