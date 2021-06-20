Top SmackDown Rumors: Former WWE Champion's return date revealed, Big name to get repackaged, What's next for Reigns? (20th June)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could impact the blue brand. SmackDown created history this week by having its first-ever Hell in a Cell match. Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio inside the demonic structure.

However, the match was initially slated to take place at Hell in a Cell. It was a last-minute change of plans that led to the match being removed from the pay-per-view. We will be talking about why that happened in today's article.

Plus, this article will also take a look at the possibility of a former champion being repackaged, what's next for Universal Champion Roman Reigns and much more.

#5 Reason for Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio being moved to SmackDown last-minute

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio on SmackDown this week. However, the match was originally set to take place at Hell in a Cell this Sunday.

WWE's decision to move the match from pay-per-view to SmackDown came as a bit of a surprise to everyone. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there had been a backstage meeting where it was decided to put the match on SmackDown. As of now, there are no plans for Roman Reigns to be part of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view:

"The word we were told is that you can’t describe why, there were just a bunch of discussions on Thursday and the discussions ended up with 'Let’s do it on Smackdown.' As of press time, the plans were for Reigns to not be wrestling on the pay-per-view,'' said Meltzer.

With Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio not taking place at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Bianca Belair vs Bayley will replace them as SmackDown's Hell in a Cell match. Check out the possible spoilers regarding who will win the match at Hell in a Cell here.

