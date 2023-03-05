Top SmackDown Rumors: Major name released because of backstage incident, Megastar likely to lose championship match at WrestleMania 39

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact on upcoming shows. We will examine some exciting stories involving superstars like Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch, and former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

In today's edition, we will look at what the future holds for Deville after she was allegedly arrested for carrying firearms in her car. She has not been seen on SmackDown since the incident took place. We will also discuss how Rousey might get what she wants at WrestleMania 39 because 'she always gets what she wants.'

#3 Becky Lynch to lose the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39?

It has been reported that WWE's original WrestleMania plan for Ronda Rousey was for her to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley. However, Rousey allegedly chose to drop the title to Charlotte Flair instead, as she wanted to win the tag team title with Shayna Baszler at The Show of Shows.

"Ronda is pushing for the tag titles. That’s the match that she wants and whatever she wants she gets," stated a source to WrestlingNews.

Becky Lynch and Lita defeated Damage CTRL to win the Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW last week. This win marked Lynch's first run as the tag team champion. It will be interesting to see The Man and Rousey rekindle their old rivalry for a tag team match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2 Sonya Deville could be set to make her SmackDown return soon

PWInsider has reported that Sonya Deville will return to SmackDown and is not facing any punishment from the company because of her arrest. It is said that the promotion knew of her carrying a firearm ever since she was stalked and her house was broken into. It is also reported that there is no heat on her.

''According to a report from PWInsider, the 29-year-old is expected to make appearances for the company. The report also noted that there is no heat on Deville regarding her arrest.''

The 29-year-old was involved in a program with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair before Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble Match and chose to face The Queen at WrestleMania 39 this year.

#1 Potential reason why James Kimball was released

As previously reported by Fightful, former Senior Vice President of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball was let go last week. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed the story and added that he had been released due to an off-screen incident.

''Fightful first broke the story and said it was due to a human resource violation. The only thing we heard is that there was an incident that happened but no details of exactly what it was," said Meltzer.

Kimball was allegedly close to Triple H and had worked on the NIL program. He played a significant role in bringing in top-level college athletes for WWE tryouts to ensure a future generation of WWE Superstars.

