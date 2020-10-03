Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact on WWE programming. SmackDown continues to be on a roll and this week gave the fans another stellar episode.

Roman Reigns' feud with Jey Uso isn't over yet as the cousins are set to face each other again. WWE also gave a clear indication of Alexa Bliss' pairing with The Fiend this week on SmackDown, with the two likely to feud with Kevin Owens in the coming weeks.

In today's edition, We will talk about what Hell in a Cell has in store for us and why The Rock's rumored match with Roman Reigns might not happen and much more!

#5 Major problem with possible match between The Rock and SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

There have been a lot of rumors circulating which indicate that The Rock could be returning for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. The Brahma Bull and SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns have done a tremendous job of teasing the match on social media as well.

However, as per Dave Meltzer of WON, the match may not happen due to multiple reasons. One of the reasons, he states, is that it is still not certain if the crowds will be back by WrestleMania next year. And there is no chance of The Rock returning if there is no crowd.

Meltzer noted that multiple plans for The Rock have had to be scraped over the years as he has a very busy schedule. Some of those plans included a match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania as well as teaming up with Ronda Rousey.

It was also noted that The Rock is involved in things that are far bigger than a WrestleMania PPV, which include the former WWE Champion's big-budget Hollywood projects. It would be hard for The Rock to do something physical for the WWE if there is a movie or project lined up for next year, due to insurance reasons. (h/t: Lennard Surrao of SportsKeeda)