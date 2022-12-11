Top Smackdown Rumors: Roman Reigns to face 37-year-old at WrestleMania 39, Powerhouse performer suffered an unfortunate injury

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact going forward. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around the blue brand's superstars like the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Sheamus and Bray Wyatt.

It was believed that Roman Reigns would almost certainly face The Rock at WrestleMania 39. While that may still be the case, another challenger has emerged who could face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows as well. Apart from that, we will talk about how a former WWE Champion and current SmackDown star is working despite being injured. So without any further ado, let’s dive into the top SmackDown rumors:

3. SmackDown star Sheamus is working through an injury

There has never been any doubt about the resilience of "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that Sheamus has chosen to continue performing despite being severely banged up and suffering from an injury.

The former WWE Champion took a brief sabbatical a few weeks ago to marry his long-time girlfriend. He and his fellow faction members of The Brawling Brutes are currently involved in a storyline with The Bloodline, who faced-off against each other in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Unfortunately, for Sheamus, his team took the loss.

2. Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that there are plans in place whereby Roman Reigns will be pulling double duty at WrestleMania 39 and competing on both nights. It is thought that he will face his cousin, The Rock, one night and then face Cody Rhodes on the other.

"One of the things talked about internally in WWE is for Reigns to wrestle both nights at Mania, with the working ideas being Cody Rhodes and Dwayne Johnson. Nothing is definite and actually today the best bet is that it won't take place like that."

Rhodes is currently out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle. He is expected to return around Royal Rumble time. Some consider him the favorite to win the 2023 Royal Rumble match. While fans would like to see Reigns compete on both nights, it would obviously dilute the magnitude of both matches.

1. Braun Strowman to be replaced by Drew McIntyre in a major match

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the main event of the upcoming MSG show, as per Dave Meltzer. The show is being centered around SmackDown's Bray Wyatt's return to MSG after three years. The main event of the show will see McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch face Sami Zayn, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

''McIntyre is replacing Strowman in the main event at the 12/26 MSG house show. They’ve announced McIntyre & Sheamus & Holland & Butch vs. Usos & Zayn & Sikoa and a ladder match for the IC title with Gunther, Nakamura, Ricochet, Kingston and Escobar.''

SmackDown star Drew McIntyre is currently out of action due to a ruptured eardrum. While he has missed shows because of the injury he sustained at Survivor Series, he is expected to return to the ring for the post-Christmas show. As per reports, the injury is not very serious.

