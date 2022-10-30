Top SmackDown Rumors: WWE legend behind the Uncle Howdy character?, Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Triple H wants 27-year-old to return

Welcome to another edition of Top SmackDown Rumors that could have a significant impact, where we try and bring the biggest rumors related to the blue brand. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Triple H.

Bray Wyatt's promo on SmackDown last week was interrupted by a man in a mask calling himself Uncle Howdy. There has been a lot of speculation as to who the person behind the mask could be, with Bo Dallas being the most obvious choice. However, the character is reportedly a portrayal of WWE Legend Barry Windham.

3) Is Uncle Howdy's character portraying Bray Wyatt's real uncle on SmackDown?

Speculation is rampant about the creepy Uncle Howdy character who made his first appearance on SmackDown this week. While some believe it to be a manifestation of Bray Wyatt's dark side, another theory suggests that the character could be based on Wyatt's uncle Barry Windham.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fighful pointed out the similarities between the appearances of Uncle Howdy and Barry Windham. Speculation from fans has also hinted that the man behind the mask could be Bo Dallas because of the earring he was wearing and some even said that they could recognize the teeth. However, there is no confirmation on who it is yet.

2) Update on rumors of Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns is in the works

Ever since Wyatt's return, there has been speculation of a potential feud between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Eater of Worlds. Dave Meltzer stated that the feud between the two men will be massive as Wyatt is hot right now. However, Fightful Select has said that there are no plans for a match between the two shortly.

"In regards to the rumors that Bray Wyatt was imminently set to feud with Roman Reigns, one source in WWE creative claimed that was false. Specifically they said "where would we go from there?" and another noted that they learned from the Fiend run." (via Fightful Select)

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Logan Paul, who he will be facing at Crown Jewel. The current plan is to portray The Tribal Chief as infallible at least up until Wrestlemania 39 where is likely going to face The Rock.

1) Triple H is interested in bringing Tegan Nox back

As per Fightful Select, released superstar Tegan Nox could be on her way back as Triple H continues to expand the women's roster. The 27-year-old was let go by the company soon after her main roster debut where she teamed up with Shotzi on SmackDown. While Shotzi was retained, Nox was released as part of the budget cuts.

Nox officially came out as a lesbian in 2020 in what was hailed as a bold move. She is a proud representative of the LGBTQ community and could be a major asset to the women's division if brought back. While her stint on SmackDown was not memorable, she is a talented superstar and could shine if given the opportunity.

