Randy Orton is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He has been a top guy for around two decades now, winning 20 titles over that time. Some of the belts were world titles, some were tags, and a few were mid-card championships. He's done it all.

Unfortunately, Orton hasn't been seen on television for months. The Legend Killer disappeared seemingly out of the blue due to a serious back injury that even required surgery. The Viper's current status isn't yet known beyond the seriousness of his initial injury.

Still, fans can't help but imagine what a return for The Viper could look like. There are numerous exciting story possibilities for an eventual return. He could be motivated by a friend's injury, chase after breaking a major record, or even be called out by a future star.

Of course, it should be emphasized once again that Orton suffered a dehabilitating back injury. While his return is far from being ruled out, each scenario is dependent upon if he can and has the will to step foot in the ring again.

There's always a chance that none of this could ever happen, but WWE fans hope that won't be the case.

Below are five scenarios that could bring Randy Orton back to WWE.

#5. Matt Riddle could return to action, motivating Orton to reappear in WWE

Randy Orton hasn't had many friends in WWE. While he had many alliances, for at least a brief period of time, fans would be hard-pressed to name true friends of The Viper. Especially friends that he didn't turn on at some point.

Surprisingly, his biggest friend is Matt Riddle. The two initially came off more as enemies, with Riddle clearly getting on Orton's nerves whenever he'd speak. Still, The Original Bro grew up The Viper, and over time they developed a friendship.

Matt Riddle has been out of action for a few months now. The absence, in kayfabe, is due to an attack by Solo Sikoa. Riddle reappearing could be what motivates Randy to get back into the company. His good friend and co-worker returning to the ring could be what "sparks" a return for The Legend Killer.

#4. He could seek revenge on The Bloodline for contributing to his bad back and hurting Riddle

Randy Orton had a long career in WWE. He began training and wrestling in developmental prior to his main roster debut in 2002, but has been a regular performer, often in big-time matches, ever since.

Naturally, such a physical industry took its toll. Combine that with a finishing move that caused him to land on his back, and Orton's pain makes a lot of sense.

The injury was certainly made worse by the attacks of The Bloodline. The group was also responsible for putting Matt Riddle on the shelf, with no indication as to when or even if he'll return to action.

Randy Orton could return with the mindset of taking out the stable. If Riddle can't return to the ring soon, or even ever, The Viper could be out for blood. Many fans believe that Roman Reigns and Randy Orton would have battled last year if not for Orton's injury. Could The Legend Killer battle the entire group in 2023?

#3. Orton could be annoyed that so much focus is on Cody Rhodes and the Rhodes family

Cody Rhodes

Wrestling has more than one royal family. Cody Rhodes has emphasized that point for several years now, pointing it out whenever he comes to the ring. The American Nightmare, of course, is the son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes and the younger brother of Goldust.

While Cody has a great family lineage, so does Randy Orton. His father is Cowboy Bob Orton, and his grandfather is Bob Orton Sr. In fact, The Viper even had an uncle who was an active wrestler. His legacy is strong.

Orton may return due to the frustration of Cody Rhodes' family getting so much spotlight as of late instead of his. The Bloodline, The McMahons, and The Rhodes are all wonderful wrestling families, but so are The Ortons. Randy may return to WWE to remind everybody of that.

#2. The Viper could want to tie or even surpass John Cena and Ric Flair's World Title reign count

Ric Flair with The Bloodline

Only two stars in WWE history have managed to hold more world titles than The Viper. Randy Orton is a fourteen-time world champion, while both John Cena and Ric Flair have more titles at sixteen reigns each.

Given that Flar is allegedly retired and John Cena only makes occasional appearances, the odds are against either one surpassing the other by winning another world championship. Instead, the only way for the tie to be broken and for one person to lead the pack is for Randy Orton to win three more world titles.

The Legend Killer may choose to return to WWE just to win more championships than one of his greatest mentors and one of his most notable rivals. If nothing else, Orton will likely want to at least tie them up and share the #1 spot.

#1. He could be called out by an arrogant young star

Grayson Waller

WWE has an influx of cocky young stars. Some are intimidating, albeit arrogant, such as Gunther or Solo Sikoa. Others are suave but overly confident, such as Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma. Then there are the brash, loud mouths populating the company.

Some of the most blatant brash stars are currently in NXT. Carmelo Hayes is already one of the most arrogant wrestlers in the industry. Still, perhaps the most cocky star in all of WWE today is Grayson Waller.

Waller, or a different cocky star, may call out Randy Orton and goade him into returning to the company. A wrestler battling The Viper would elevate them to a new level. They'd be made for life if they could somehow defeat the former WWE Champion. Could Grayson call Randy out and force his hand into returning?

