Top star to become stable leader, verbal confrontation - 5 ways Drew McIntyre could turn on Sheamus ahead of WWE WrestleMania Hollywood

A major match is currently being rumored for WWE WrestleMania Hollywood. The Ring General Gunther could potentially end up defending his coveted Intercontinental Championship at The Show Of Shows, but not in a match many would have predicted.

Gunther will reportedly defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match at the biggest show of the year. The big man's reported opponents are none other than his rivals Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

The Celtic Warrior has made it his mission to win the Intercontinental Championship, so being involved in the bout makes sense for him. McIntyre wanting more gold added to his mantle at home certainly makes sense as well. There's just one issue.

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus are seemingly a tag team. The former rivals have reunited and work together regularly. If both are to challenge for gold, it may mean that a heel turn is on the horizon. Supposing that The Scottish Psychopath is the one to take the villainous route, how might it go down? How will Drew betray Sheamus?

Below are five ways Drew McIntyre could turn on Sheamus ahead of WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

#5. Former WWE Champion Drew could begin talking down to Sheamus

Drew McIntyre

Both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are extremely successful stars. They've both held almost every title there is to hold in the company, although Sheamus still hopes to capture the Intercontinental Championship in the future.

While both have had plenty of success, Sheamus has only held one title in the past four years. Worse yet, he hasn't won a world championship since 2015. That's a long drought by wrestling standards.

McIntyre could end up standing on his high horse about being a WWE Champion in the not-too-distant past. He might even rub in the fact that he's a former Intercontinental Champion, yet Sheamus isn't. Flaunting his success could be enough for fans to turn on McIntyre and for The Scottish Cyborg to end his friendship with The Celtic Warrior.

#4. He could steal The Brawling Brutes from Sheamus

Ridge Holland & Butch

The status of The Brawling Brutes is quite interesting to track. The trio went from heels to one of WWE's most popular stables due to their hard work and great matches. Their turn from heel to babyface was totally organic and natural.

Despite their turn, however, the trio have so far failed to win gold. Butch & Ridge Holland were unable to defeat The Usos and Sheamus was unsuccessful in stopping Gunther. Since then, Sheamus has been hanging out with McIntyre, even challenging for tag gold alongside him.

Despite Sheamus hanging out with Drew so much, The Brawling Brutes still exist. With that being said, Butch and Ridge may resent their leader for giving his attention to Drew, which could ultimately lead to all three turning on The Celtic Warrior in a shocking betrayal.

#3. Drew McIntyre could leave his partner alone in the battle against The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders are an imposing duo. Erik and Ivar are former tag team champions and a pair of heavy hitters. They are joined by the former Sarah Logan, now known as Valhalla, and make for a scary trio.

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus have been having issues with Erik and Ivar for about a month now. After McIntyre and Sheamus failed to win the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles, The Viking Raiders attacked the stars. The two teams have been battling ever since, even having a banger of a match just a few weeks ago.

The Scottish Psychopath could betray Sheamus ahead of WWE WrestleMania by walking out on his partner the next time they're in a fight or a proper match with Erik & Ivar. The turn would be shocking and also leave Sheamus in an unfortunate & unwinnable position.

#2. He could complain and take offense over how they hit each other

Sheamus @WWESheamus Should be tag champs today fella but sometimes cheats prosper.. we have a few receipts to deliver next week. You’re all on notice. #BangerBros Should be tag champs today fella but sometimes cheats prosper.. we have a few receipts to deliver next week. You’re all on notice. #BangerBros https://t.co/MYDLJHGVc4

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have an odd relationship. The two were formerly friends and came up through the European independent wrestling scene together. Their friendship continued when both were signed by WWE.

Both stars were given major pushes right away, although Drew's petered out until after he returned to the company post-release. However, ever since then, both stars have been dominant. They even ended up feuding with each other and had absolutely heated bouts.

Despite making up and rekindling their friendship, the two still seem at odds at times. They hit each other aggressively in their interviews, seemingly letting out their aggression. While doing so, they seem annoyed with each other but ultimately focus on their opposition.

McIntyre could potentially turn heel by reacting to the physical show of friendship in an aggressive or even wimpy way. While it seems out of character for Drew to react that way, it could potentially be a way to turn him heel.

#1. The Scottish Cyborg could brutally assault Butch & Ridge Holland

Sheamus @WWESheamus Workout.. i need a holiday 🥵🥵 Sub2See: You requested these two lunatics, so Friday they are here with a Brawling Brutes Full Body BangerWorkout.. i need a holiday 🥵🥵 Sub2See: youtube.com/@CelticWarrior… You requested these two lunatics, so Friday they are here with a Brawling Brutes Full Body Banger💥 Workout.. i need a holiday 🥵🥵 Sub2See: youtube.com/@CelticWarrior… https://t.co/3q8yPOLgNf

As noted, The Brawling Brutes are one of the most popular acts in WWE and it all came about organically. Fans naturally began to cheer for the heavy hitters. Their charisma and infectious desire to fight was difficult to root against.

While Sheamus has been giving his attention to Drew over Ridge and Butch, he still clearly has an affection for his boys. If McIntyre truly wants to turn heel, he could use this affection to his advantage.

The Scottish Cyborg could viciously attack both Butch and Ridge Holland, perhaps backstage with nobody realizing that it was him. This could all be an attempt to get into Sheamus' head before their rumored WrestleMania Triple Threat Match.

