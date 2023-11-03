Top star to finally take revenge against Drew McIntyre for once costing him the World Championship by helping Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

At Crown Jewel, Drew McIntyre will be on the cusp of achieving his lifelong dream of winning a World Championship in WWE in front of a live audience. However, his hopes may be dashed yet again because of what he did to Damien Priest a few weeks back on RAW.

Damien Priest holds the Money in the Bank contract and can cash it in at any time. A few weeks back on RAW, he tried to cash the contract on Seth Rollins after The Judgement Day attacked the champ. However, Drew McIntyre stopped Dominik Mysterio from bringing the briefcase and threw the briefcase away. While Priest has been seething since then, Rhea Ripley has instructed him not to take any action against McIntyre.

With tensions rising within The Judgment Day and The Punisher wanting to assert his independence, he could go against Ripley's orders and cost Drew McIntyre his shot at winning the World Championship by helping Seth Rollins. Effectively exacting revenge on The Scottish Warrior for preventing him from cashing in a few weeks back. The Archer of Infamy could have become the World Heavyweight Champion if not for McIntyre.

Kevin Nash on why Drew McIntyre will not win at Crown Jewel

Although witnessing The Scottish Warrior reclaim a World Championship would be a thrilling twist, Kevin Nash has stated on his Kliq This podcast that he does not anticipate it occurring at Crown Jewel.

"If it was someplace besides Saudi Arabia, I'd be worried, but I say Seth wins that," said the WWE Hall of Famer.

Kevin Nash believes that the promotion is currently in a stable phase where there's no need for a sudden booking twist to capture the fans' attention. The fans are already engrossed in the product, and Kevin Nash likened it to baseball terms. He elaborated on why having McIntyre dethrone Rollins might not be the optimal choice for Crown Jewel.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think