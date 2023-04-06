Top star headlining WWE WrestleMania, MVP of The Bloodline angle - 5 signs that Jey Uso will be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is arguably the most dominant champion in the history of WWE. The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he's quickly approaching a massive milestone.

Reigns has held the WWE Title for over a year now, but his time as Universal Champion has been even more impressive. The Head of The Table has held that belt since 2020 and he's approaching 1,000 days straight as champion.

While there have been many epic contenders for his belt, Roman has stood tall at the end in the face of all comers. Many are questioning who could be the one to finally defeat Reigns. The person best suited for the big moment may be his cousin Jey Uso.

This article will dive into a handful of signs as to why Jey may be lined up to dethrone Reigns, while also discussing the reasons why he's arguably the best choice given recent developments.

Below are five signs that Jey Uso will be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns.

#5. Jey Uso was part of the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39

Jey Uso had a massive weekend. The incredible tag team wrestler teamed up with Jimmy Uso to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn during WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1. The bout was notable for several reasons.

Kevin and Sami challenged and won the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. This ended the longest tag team title reign in the company's history. The bout was also notable for being the first-ever WrestleMania main event where the WWE Tag Team Titles were on the line.

While Jimmy and Jey lost the bout, the position showcases how highly World Wrestling Entertainment thinks of the tandem. Jey was just in the main event of The Show of Shows and broke records in doing so. His massive push indicates how well the company views him and his potential.

#4. Roman has abused Jey for years without being checked for it

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's story is a complicated one. They grew up together, alongside Jimmy, but their early careers were quite different. Roman joined WWE later than the twins, eventually shooting to the top of the card as a member of The Shield and later as a singles star. Meanwhile, The Usos were always a tag team.

Roman and Jey battled and joined forces on occasion, but it wasn't until Roman's heel run beginning in 2000 that he and Uso started to really have issues on-screen.

The Tribal Chief has abused Jey mentally and physically, manipulating him into doing his bidding for years.

Despite the constant abuse, Jey is yet to really stand up to Roman, at least since The Bloodline was properly formed. The signs are there that he has to overcome the abuse sooner or later, and it would make for a great story if he's the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

#3. The top two potential options already lost to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been a dominant Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He's battled some of the top stars but ultimately stood tall. The stars he's defeated include the likes of Edge, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro, among others.

Perhaps the two biggest and most popular names to step up to Roman have been Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes. He beat Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber and then Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Both men were heavily favored by much of the WWE Universe.

With the key favorites to dethrone Roman now having lost, it opens up a new opportunity for somebody else to step up. The field is pretty barren, as Reigns has beaten almost anybody. Jey could be the one to step up and fill the hole, however.

#2. Jey has been the MVP of The Bloodline angle

Most fans will tell you that The Bloodline angle has been the best WWE storyline in years. Some will even argue it's the best angle the company has had in decades.

Regardless, the story has been heavily praised due to a tremendous performance from an incredible cast of characters. Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens all made for one of the best angles in wrestling history.

While there's a lot of credit to go around, many believe that Jey Uso is the MVP of the angle. His facial expressions, reactions, and skills on the microphone really sold so much of the story. Given his status as the MVP, he'd be the perfect person to ultimately benefit from defeating Reigns.

#1. Fans were behind Jey potentially standing up to Roman Reigns

Jey Uso has had an interesting few months. While he's seemingly back in the trenches with The Bloodline, many wondered if the WWE SmackDown star was going to leave the group as recently as a month or so ago.

When Jey left the faction temporarily, the crowd seemed to rally behind him. He started hanging out in the crowd, similar to Sting hanging out in the rafters on WCW Monday Nitro decades prior.

While Main Event Jey Uso ultimately chose The Bloodline, fans got behind him as a singles entity, potentially standing up to his cousin. If Jey turns on Roman Reigns in the future, they will likely be on his side again. The crowd support is a major hint of what's to come.

