Top star must make in-ring return after 189 days to challenge Roman Reigns at upcoming WWE event

Despite the implosion of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns is still riding high as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief will likely defend his title against Jey Uso at SummerSlam, but what happens beyond that?

WWE can set up a fascinating encounter for Reigns' next title defense. While he might not appear at Payback on September 2, The Big Uce could show up at Fastlane on October 7. After all, he is unbeaten at the event.

Who should Roman Reigns face? A case can be made for Pat McAfee. Sounds mental, right? Well, hear us out. Fastlane will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the former SmackDown commentator resides.

Furthermore, Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, announced the details of the premium live event on The Pat McAfee Show. That essentially guarantees McAfee's involvement at Fastlane, so why not give him the biggest possible match?

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



WWE brings relevancy to Indianapolis and Indianapolis brings relevancy to WWE"



@HeymanHustle #PMSLive @WWE Fastlane will be coming to Indianapolis..WWE brings relevancy to Indianapolis and Indianapolis brings relevancy to WWE"

We all know WWE's location-specific plans for premium live events over the past few months, with Damian Priest and Sami Zayn recently getting big moments in Puerto Rico and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

The fans in Indianapolis will undoubtedly go wild for Pat McAfee, who last competed against The Miz at WrestleMania 39. That can create an epic atmosphere for a potential main event match with Roman Reigns. As for the winner, it can only be The Tribal Chief.

How can WWE build to Roman Reigns vs. Pat McAfee at Fastlane 2023?

How do we get to the match? Simple. WWE should follow its formula for Reigns' feud against Logan Paul for Crown Jewel 2022. The Tribal Chief appeared on his podcast, IMPAULSIVE, and Paul's comments after the interview angered the Samoan star.

IMPAULSIVE @impaulsive

Roman Reigns Embarrasses Logan Paul, Reveals John Cena Beef & Fighting The Rock 🪨

watch or get body slammed



new IMPAULSIVE podcastRoman Reigns Embarrasses Logan Paul, Reveals John Cena Beef & Fighting The Rock 🪨

Roman Reigns could appear on The Pat McAfee Show for a similar interview, only for things to break down afterward, leading to a feud that culminates at Fastlane. The potential match could even surpass Bad Bunny's San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest at Backlash.

McAfee may very well become the greatest in-ring celebrity in history if he faces Reigns in front of his home fans. October 7 may genuinely be one of the most electric nights in recent times, and that is saying something. WWE has the chance to make even more magic in 2023!

Should Pat McAfee face Roman Reigns at Fastlane 2023? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

