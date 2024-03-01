Top star potentially jumping ship from rival company, first-time ever match? - 4 WWE feuds for AJ Styles before he considers retirement

WWE is absolutely loaded with top stars. The company has the likes of CM Punk, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, The Rock, Becky Lynch, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and others on television almost every week.

One of the most notable names in the company is AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One first joined the company back in 2016 after already competing for almost two decades. Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, AJ has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

While many believe AJ is still as good as he's ever been, time waits for nobody. Styles is 46 years old and he turns 47 later this year. The Phenomenal One only has so much time left to compete before retirement becomes a reality.

It isn't clear yet how soon AJ will ultimately step away from the ring for good. Still, there are several big-time feuds, first-time-ever matches, or other intriguing bouts he should have before he decides to call it a day for his in-ring career. This article will look at a handful of fun options.

Below are four WWE feuds for AJ Styles before he considers retirement.

#4. Jey Uso vs. AJ Styles sounds like a fun match

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso is one of the most beloved stars in WWE. He spent the bulk of his pro wrestling career as part of The Usos and later as a member of The Bloodline. As of 2023, however, Main Event Jey Uso is looking to make it on his own.

The popular Uso was just recently involved in a major match on WWE Monday Night RAW. He challenged Gunther for the prized Intercontinental Championship. Thanks to interference from his twin, Jimmy Uso, Jey failed to defeat the champion and win the gold.

Before AJ Styles hangs it up, he should definitely have a major match and rivalry with Jey Uso. Jey is so incredibly popular that the contrast between the two could be a lot of fun. If AJ fully embraces his heel nature, this could be what gets Jey to the next level.

#3. Bron Breakker could benefit from a feud with Styles

Bron Breakker on NXT

Bron Breakker has a bright future. He is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. Since debuting in the promotion a few years ago, Breakker has managed to win the NXT Championship twice.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew is on top of the world right now. He is one-half of the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Baron Corbin. Bron also recently signed with Nick Aldis' Friday Night SmackDown and is undefeated so far after winning his debut bout.

Breakker's only flaw is that he is still relatively green, especially compared to those on the main roster. This is an easy fix, however, as pairing him up with experienced veterans can help Bron evolve and grow. AJ Styles could be the ideal person to help Bron adjust to the big stage.

#2. Logan Paul could get the rub from The Phenomenal One

Logan Paul on SmackDown

Logan Paul is a despised superstar. He joined WWE when he was already famous, which has, in turn, caused many fans to dislike him. However, once he went fully villainous and won the United States Championship, there was no going back. The audience hates The Maverick.

Many are curious as to what Logan's WrestleMania will look like. As recently as a week ago, many WWE fans believed he would go one-on-one with Kevin Owens in a Royal Rumble rematch. After Elimination Chamber Perth, some now think he's battling Randy Orton at the big show.

Regardless of what he does at WrestleMania, a feud between Logan Paul and AJ Styles should happen before The Phenomenal One calls it a career. Logan has had excellent matches with everybody he works with, and AJ is one of the best in the world. It just makes sense to put them together.

#1. He could pass on The O.C. to Tama Tonga if he joins WWE

Expand Tweet

The O.C. has been a stable in WWE off and on since AJ Styles first joined the company. He aligned himself with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the past, and they reunited once The Good Brothers were re-hired in 2022.

Michin was later added to the group, and everything seemed to be going well until AJ dealt with a few health challenges. Upon returning to WWE television, he's had a new attitude and has seemingly split from his stablemates.

Gallows and Anderson are now on NXT, and many believe that free agent and former Bullet Club member Tama Tonga will soon join the pair on the white and gold brand. If he does indeed debut and join them, he could eventually feud with AJ Styles. Styles could ultimately put Tama over and bestow upon him The O.C.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE